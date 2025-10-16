pureinception:

MikeB4: I too thought it expired years back.

You're not alone thinking like that (I thought they had too): https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/576088/grabone-goes-into-liquidation-questions-linger-for-voucher-holders

Marketing expert Bodo Lang, of Massey University, said GrabOne's problem was that it failed to provide value to its target market.

"In other words, its vouchers, which were once upon a time exciting, had lost their appeal.

"A closely related second reason for GrabOne's liquidation is that it suffered from declining top of mind brand awareness. While GrabOne was on everybody's mind and in every dinner conversation some years ago, a lack of brand investment meant that the brand was slowly buried amongst advertising by other brands."