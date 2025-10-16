pureinception:

From an email today:
Dear customer
On 16 October 2025 Daniel Stoneman and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners were appointed liquidators of Global Marketplace New Zealand Limited (In Liquidation), the company that operates the GrabOne business in New Zealand (‘the Company”).
Due to funding constraints, the business has ceased trading and the liquidators are immediately commencing a sales process for the Company's business and assets. As a result, the Company will not be promoting any existing or future Deals whilst in liquidation.
For consumers who hold unredeemed vouchers, the Company is unable to provide refunds. Consumers will need to take steps themselves - including contacting individual merchants - to assess how unredeemed vouchers will be treated.
For the avoidance of doubt, the liquidators do not adopt any agreement you had with the Company personally or otherwise, and the agreement remains between you and the Company.
For further information, please contact grabone@calibrepartners.co.nz.
For and on behalf of Global Marketplace New Zealand Limited (In Liquidation)