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Rickles

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#323011 16-Oct-2025 11:28
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Any one else getting black Google home page (www.google.com) this morning?

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freitasm
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  #3425323 16-Oct-2025 11:30
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Nope.




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kiwiharry
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  #3425324 16-Oct-2025 11:30
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Yes, it is black when I turn "Dark Mode" on. 




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Behodar
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  #3425328 16-Oct-2025 11:39
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It's white for me (with content, not just a blank page) whether I'm in light or dark mode, in Firefox. I've noticed that Google seems to be very buggy with its dark mode implementation, as in the past I've had it flip from one to the other as I work my way through the results.



Rickles

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  #3425332 16-Oct-2025 11:41
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Hmmm, I turned Dark Mode off yet middle rectangle stays black.  Only happened after some updates this morning.

Behodar
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  #3425354 16-Oct-2025 12:50
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And now mine's gone black. I'm in light mode.

Rickles

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  #3425374 16-Oct-2025 13:26
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     >And now mine's gone black. I'm in light mode.<

 

It wasn't me, promise 😆

 
 
 
 

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jamesrt
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  #3425378 16-Oct-2025 13:29
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There is apparently a global issue with youtube - could be related?

Rickles

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  #3425532 16-Oct-2025 17:19
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UPDATE:  Found that clearing Edge cache/history fixed the issue.

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