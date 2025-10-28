kingdragonfly

Slightly offtrack, but on topic regarding street names.

I recall an incident involving a friend; we were both invited to a party on Kingsland Terrace. She went to the same numbered building but on Kingsland Avenue (both streets in the same suburb).



About 30 minutes later, after happily chatting away and meeting new people, she realised that she knew no one at the party (i.e. no one she knew had arrived yet) and checked whose party it was. Oops. Wrong place! She then turned up at the right party and recounted her story to us all.

Amazing that two almost-exact same addresses were having birthday parties on the same evening! And neat that she was welcomed inside at the other party, even though no one there knew her! :D