Not posting to get all political etc, but just amusing.....
Todays protest along Tamaki Drive. Expected numbers, 2-5000.
Actual turnout ? Theyre all in this one photo I took. And that includes their escorts. Maybe 100 people.
Not posting to get all political etc, but just amusing.....
Todays protest along Tamaki Drive. Expected numbers, 2-5000.
Actual turnout ? Theyre all in this one photo I took. And that includes their escorts. Maybe 100 people.
XPD / Gavin
to be fair, that photo does show the number of protestors being in the range of "2 to 5000", so not totally inaccurate 😉
It's been gusting upto 45knots at the airport and there's been a line of squalls. Weather-related damage has already occured in the city too. Not even remotely shocked if turnout isn't what was expected.
Probably because all the non invitees were praying for it to rain and storm. Prayers answered.
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