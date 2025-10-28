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ForumsOff topicExpectation vs reality - protest

xpd

xpd

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#323115 28-Oct-2025 13:27
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Not posting to get all political etc, but just amusing.....

 

Todays protest along Tamaki Drive. Expected numbers, 2-5000.

 

Actual turnout ? Theyre all in this one photo I took. And that includes their escorts. Maybe 100 people.

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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gzt

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  #3428417 28-Oct-2025 13:45
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The weather probably didn't help.



kiwi_64
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  #3428420 28-Oct-2025 13:56
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to be fair, that photo does show the number of protestors being in the range of "2 to 5000", so not totally inaccurate 😉

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  #3428468 28-Oct-2025 14:22
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It's been gusting upto 45knots at the airport and there's been a line of squalls. Weather-related damage has already occured in the city too. Not even remotely shocked if turnout isn't what was expected.



Eva888
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  #3428484 28-Oct-2025 15:23
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Probably because all the non invitees were praying for it to rain and storm. Prayers answered. 

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