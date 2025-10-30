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ForumsOff topicGovernment sites down
SirHumphreyAppleby

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#323137 30-Oct-2025 07:54
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Looks like a bunch of government sites are offline at present.

 

A few that I've tried...

 

legislation.govt.nz
parliament.nz
police.govt.nz

 

Anyone know what's up?

 

 

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sampler
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  #3429092 30-Oct-2025 08:05
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Total speculation but might be related to the Microsoft outage (https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360869873/global-microsoft-and-amazon-outage-internet-down-across-world



SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3429093 30-Oct-2025 08:10
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sampler:

 

Total speculation but might be related to the Microsoft outage (https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360869873/global-microsoft-and-amazon-outage-internet-down-across-world

 

 

I think that's a reasonable guess. The article came a few minutes too late.

freitasm
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  #3429094 30-Oct-2025 08:19
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There is a large Azure outage.




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sampler
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  #3429103 30-Oct-2025 08:32
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As the Azure status page is back up. It was interesting to see the message "Unable to locate blade 'AzureHealthBrowseBlade'" a little while ago

 

With that online again, Microsoft are now reporting the issue is with the Azure Front Door (CDN service) 

 

Link to the status page for anyone wanting do a little more reading -> ( https://azure.status.microsoft/en-us/status )

sonyxperiageek
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  #3429218 30-Oct-2025 10:03
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Another day, another global provider outage!




Sony

PolicyGuy
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  #3429236 30-Oct-2025 10:54
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sonyxperiageek:

 

Another day, another global provider outage!

 

 

Yes, "in the cloud" is sooooo much more reliable that doing it yourself!

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
kiwifidget
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  #3429243 30-Oct-2025 11:10
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With clouds come rainy days.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

wellygary
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  #3429252 30-Oct-2025 11:43
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kiwifidget:

 

With clouds come rainy days.

 

 

But this cloud was blue  :) 

gzt

gzt
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  #3429349 30-Oct-2025 16:39
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You are in a darkened smoky room. You have no idea how you got here. You cannot figure out where the smoke is coming from. Everything looks blue. There is a window ahead of you. You are not sure if the window is real. Do you (a) make your way towards the window or (b) do you wander around in the empty space hoping to find something?

Rickles
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  #3429350 30-Oct-2025 16:50
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    >You are in a darkened smoky room. You have no idea how you got here. You cannot figure out where the smoke is coming from. Everything looks blue. There is a window ahead of you. You are not sure if the window is real. Do you (a) make your way towards the window or (b) do you wander around in the empty space hoping to find something?<

 

I wandered around and met some guy name Schrödinger ... said his cat had jumped out the window and not come back.

wellygary
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  #3429351 30-Oct-2025 16:52
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You are in a maze of twisty little passages, all alike.......

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