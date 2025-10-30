SirHumphreyAppleby

Looks like a bunch of government sites are offline at present.
A few that I've tried...
legislation.govt.nz
parliament.nz
police.govt.nz
Anyone know what's up?
Total speculation but might be related to the Microsoft outage (https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360869873/global-microsoft-and-amazon-outage-internet-down-across-world)
sampler:
Total speculation but might be related to the Microsoft outage (https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360869873/global-microsoft-and-amazon-outage-internet-down-across-world)
I think that's a reasonable guess. The article came a few minutes too late.
There is a large Azure outage.
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
As the Azure status page is back up. It was interesting to see the message "Unable to locate blade 'AzureHealthBrowseBlade'" a little while ago
With that online again, Microsoft are now reporting the issue is with the Azure Front Door (CDN service)
Link to the status page for anyone wanting do a little more reading -> ( https://azure.status.microsoft/en-us/status )
Another day, another global provider outage!
Sony
sonyxperiageek:
Another day, another global provider outage!
Yes, "in the cloud" is sooooo much more reliable that doing it yourself!
With clouds come rainy days.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
kiwifidget:
With clouds come rainy days.
But this cloud was blue :)
>You are in a darkened smoky room. You have no idea how you got here. You cannot figure out where the smoke is coming from. Everything looks blue. There is a window ahead of you. You are not sure if the window is real. Do you (a) make your way towards the window or (b) do you wander around in the empty space hoping to find something?<
I wandered around and met some guy name Schrödinger ... said his cat had jumped out the window and not come back.
You are in a maze of twisty little passages, all alike.......
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.