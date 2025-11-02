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ForumsOff topicCity survey - can you tell me about life in some NZ towns?
PetAT

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#323162 2-Nov-2025 03:06
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Hello to all the wonderful people reading my topic!

 

After spending most of my life between NZ & Europe, I am looking to move back to NZ next year for good. 🇳🇿

 

Honestly speaking I don’t really enjoy big metropolitan cities, all while don’t want something that’s too small or rural either. My personal experience is mostly growing up in Northland & Auckland and living in some central European cities & towns. When in NZ, I want to go check out some other places mostly in the south island for a few weeks just to feel the vibes, then I'd decide which would be worthwhile for me to consider. I'm in my early 30's and can work from anywhere so the job market is not my concern; I am after living standards, people and lifestyle mostly.

 

So far I'm considering the following:

 

Hawksbay area (Napier/Hastings) 

 

Otago (Dunedin & Queenstown)

 

If you have experience living in any of the above areas, or would suggest some other places to check out? 

 

 

 

Here is what I want to know: 

 

- Overall safety (dont want to be in a place that is riddled with crime & over policing) 

 

- Weather & climate (having more sun is something) 

 

- People & culture (openness/friendliness, singles, outdoor activities, restaurants, bars)

- Infrastructure (hospitals & roads)

 

- Housing situation overall (will be looking to buy something)

 

 

 

 That’s all, tell me about your experience! 😁

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alasta
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  #3429937 2-Nov-2025 07:13
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I would hate to live in Queenstown. Terrible traffic, too far from any major city, too many tourists, expensive housing, expensive everything...

 

I quite like Dunedin but it's bitterly cold in winter and not very central if you want to travel to other parts of the country. Hawkes Bay is nice but there is a lot of deprivation in some parts so do your research on specific areas if you are concerned about crime. It's interesting that you haven't considered Nelson which would be one of my top picks. 



cshwone
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  #3429943 2-Nov-2025 08:02
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I would recommend you investigate the Wairarapa.  We moved to Masterton from the Kapiti Coast 10 years ago. The town exists in it's own right ie it is not dependant on Wellington (unlike the Kapiti Coast which has become an extended suburb of Wellington).

 

Self contained we have all the usual stores (apart from Bunnings). Lots of sports facilities, great people. House prices are reasonable.  Hot summers, cool winters. Train service to Wellington if desired. PN about 1hr 15 by car in the other direction. Stunning scenery, vineyards and olive groves. No traffic lights :) We have a hospital too.

 

All in all a great place to live.

Batman
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  #3429945 2-Nov-2025 09:05
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PetAT:

 

Hello to all the wonderful people reading my topic!

 

After spending most of my life between NZ & Europe, I am looking to move back to NZ next year for good. 🇳🇿

 

Honestly speaking I don’t really enjoy big metropolitan cities, all while don’t want something that’s too small or rural either. My personal experience is mostly growing up in Northland & Auckland and living in some central European cities & towns. When in NZ, I want to go check out some other places mostly in the south island for a few weeks just to feel the vibes, then I'd decide which would be worthwhile for me to consider. I'm in my early 30's and can work from anywhere so the job market is not my concern; I am after living standards, people and lifestyle mostly.

 

So far I'm considering the following:

 

Hawksbay area (Napier/Hastings) 

 

Otago (Dunedin & Queenstown)

 

If you have experience living in any of the above areas, or would suggest some other places to check out? 

 

 

 

Here is what I want to know: 

 

- Overall safety (dont want to be in a place that is riddled with crime & over policing) 

 

- Weather & climate (having more sun is something) 

 

- People & culture (openness/friendliness, singles, outdoor activities, restaurants, bars)

- Infrastructure (hospitals & roads)

 

- Housing situation overall (will be looking to buy something)

 

 

 

 That’s all, tell me about your experience! 😁

 

 

from your requirements the only place is Hawkesbay

 

Dunedin is cold and miserable99% of the time.

 

It snowed and hailed 5 days ago. WTH. went for a bike ride this morning at 6C. was wearing winter gear.

 

in the winter i bike on the internet. used to just pack and go skiing but no snow for the last 5 years during ski season. only seems to want to snow after the skifields close.



thermonuclear
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  #3429994 2-Nov-2025 10:00
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As a Napier resident I can recommend this city as a place to live overall. This is based on a limited data set admittedly. Spent time growing up living overseas in the Pacific, and about ten years in Auckland straight out of uni.

 

Weather is generally good throughout the year. Small and friendly I would say. Coastal locale and potential sea views. Ten minutes to drive anywhere you might want to go around the city and barely more than that across to Hastings. Lots of wineries and other horticulture to buy fresh fruit and vege at the gate. Decent rugby team.

 

On the negative side no hospital any longer, you're shipped to Hastings in an emergency for that. Public transport is dire, no passenger rail services. Air travel is exhorbitant due to lack of competition. Prone to flooding in a severe weather event. Infrastructure can be an issue, was without electricity for eight days during the recent cyclone. Lack the size to have everything you might want retail-wise on your doorstep. No decent international standard cricket ground.

 

In all honesty I expect there is lots to recommend many locations around NZ as a potential home but Napier and Hawkes Bay do me just fine.

TwoSeven
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  #3430042 2-Nov-2025 10:59
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I would put in a recommendation for Christchurch.   Especially since the new northern and southern motorways have been added.  It is going through a bit of a growth phase, especially in the satellite towns.

 

things I like about it - it’s only an hour from the outdoors - hiking, mountain biking, fishing, skiing, canoeing, etc.  There are cycle trail and walking paths all over the place.

 

depending on location there are lots of places for the cafe community and places to eat out.

 

The weather is ok, more dryer than humid in the summer and mild frosts in the winter (the coldest period is just two months).

 

It is also easy to get anywhere in the south, Dunedin and Nelson are at best a half days drive.

 

 

 

I think my next favorite place - not South Island would be Napier, but I have not been there for a couple of years and I understand it is getting busy.

 

 




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lxsw20
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  #3430045 2-Nov-2025 11:07
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Batman:

 

Dunedin is cold and miserable99% of the time.

 



 

what a load of hyperbole rubbish 

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
Rikkitic
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  #3430117 2-Nov-2025 14:46
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When I was younger I could have told you some things about life in Hastings. I had some involvement in community activities through friends and their children. These days not so much. I live on a rural retired farm about 20 km from town. The climate seems to be changing now but the weather has always been a big attraction for me, being mostly hot and dry in the summers and not too bad most of the rest of the year. Hastings is supposed to be a centre of gang and drug activity but I have never directly experienced any of that. I used to find things pleasantly laid back when I went in to town but now it seems much busier and the traffic is terrible. I attribute that to all those who have fled Auckland. I think housing is still relatively inexpensive compared to many comparable places. Good beaches are not too far away, as well as other nature attractions. I am still happy to live here and would not want to be anywhere else. Our farm water comes from a spring and is the best in the region. Power even out here near the end of a long country road has always been pretty reliable, with outages infrequent and brief. Of course where you feel at home depends on what you want from it.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic
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  #3430119 2-Nov-2025 15:00
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lxsw20:

 

what a load of hyperbole rubbish 

 

 

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/hotter-ever-heat-peaks

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

lxsw20
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  #3430121 2-Nov-2025 15:25
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Seen a few reddit threds and the like where people say they are moving from Chicago to Dunedin for example and people will say its cold...have you looked at where they are coming from.

 

 

 

I lived in London for 5 years - I'll take a Dunedin summer/winter over theirs any day of the week. 

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  #3430150 2-Nov-2025 18:08
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alasta:

 

It's interesting that you haven't considered Nelson which would be one of my top picks. 

 

 

As someone who is about 7 weeks away from moving to Nelson from Auckland I agree. We chose the Tasman area for the weather and the topography. You've got beaches and mountains within easy reach and the weather means they are both usable all year round.

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  #3430206 2-Nov-2025 18:59
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TwoSeven:

 

I would put in a recommendation for Christchurch.   Especially since the new northern and southern motorways have been added.  It is going through a bit of a growth phase, especially in the satellite towns.

 

things I like about it - it’s only an hour from the outdoors - hiking, mountain biking, fishing, skiing, canoeing, etc.  There are cycle trail and walking paths all over the place.

 

depending on location there are lots of places for the cafe community and places to eat out.

 

The weather is ok, more dryer than humid in the summer and mild frosts in the winter (the coldest period is just two months).

 

It is also easy to get anywhere in the south, Dunedin and Nelson are at best a half days drive.

 

I think my next favorite place - not South Island would be Napier, but I have not been there for a couple of years and I understand it is getting busy.

 

 

Christchurch is going through a real purple patch at the moment. We are in the process of figuring out how much longer to stay in the gulf and spent some time looking at houses in Lincoln when we were back in July. We were very impressed and Christchurch generally seems really buzzy at the moment.

 
 
 
 

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PetAT

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  #3430242 2-Nov-2025 22:26
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alasta:

 

I would hate to live in Queenstown. Terrible traffic, too far from any major city, too many tourists, expensive housing, expensive everything...

 

I quite like Dunedin but it's bitterly cold in winter and not very central if you want to travel to other parts of the country. Hawkes Bay is nice but there is a lot of deprivation in some parts so do your research on specific areas if you are concerned about crime. 

 

 

 

 

lxsw20:

 

Seen a few reddit threds and the like where people say they are moving from Chicago to Dunedin for example and people will say its cold...have you looked at where they are coming from.

 

 

 

I lived in London for 5 years - I'll take a Dunedin summer/winter over theirs any day of the week. 

 

 

 

 

on Dunedin 

 

Really love the honest feedback, so some of you have mentioned Dunedin and its cold and dark weather. Those with some experience living there, I would like to know.. 

 

I suppose at this stage, being in Central Europe and also having been in Northern Europe/Scandinavia, and seeing more or less 6 months of dark skies, and sub zero temps, in perspective Dunedin looked a lot more lucrative to what I have here. 😂

 

Is it really dark and cold most of the time in Dunedin too? I have not been to the UK, but I dont mind cold (used ankle to knee deep snow = thanks mom). That said, although snow fall has slowly gone down over the past decade here in central europe, the dark skies will remain dark, and overall dull cities and often unhappy/unfriendly looking folks will also still be a thing.😒

 

I see the houses look more English & European and do have multiple floors, which I love. How are the people in Dunedin generally perceived by you? In general would you say they are happy and talkative or cold and shunning? Just trying to see if I did decide to move there, could I make friends. Being a student city, I wonder if the overall scene/outdoor fun activities/meeting new groups of people/going out to bars/dating/life overall may have recovered Post COVID? 

 

 

 

 

PetAT

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  #3430243 2-Nov-2025 22:30
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cshwone:

 

I would recommend you investigate the Wairarapa.  We moved to Masterton from the Kapiti Coast 10 years ago. The town exists in it's own right ie it is not dependant on Wellington (unlike the Kapiti Coast which has become an extended suburb of Wellington).

 

Self contained we have all the usual stores (apart from Bunnings). Lots of sports facilities, great people. House prices are reasonable.  Hot summers, cool winters. Train service to Wellington if desired. PN about 1hr 15 by car in the other direction. Stunning scenery, vineyards and olive groves. No traffic lights :) We have a hospital too.

 

All in all a great place to live.

 

 

 

 

Wow Wairarapa sounds amazing too!

 

Will do some investigations on that, Thank you! In your opinion, would you say that the Wellington weather (as often complained about) is something that hits that place too? Good portion of people of all ages?

 

 

 

TwoSeven:

 

I would put in a recommendation for Christchurch.   Especially since the new northern and southern motorways have been added.  It is going through a bit of a growth phase, especially in the satellite towns.

 

things I like about it - it’s only an hour from the outdoors - hiking, mountain biking, fishing, skiing, canoeing, etc.  There are cycle trail and walking paths all over the place.

 

depending on location there are lots of places for the cafe community and places to eat out.

 

The weather is ok, more dryer than humid in the summer and mild frosts in the winter (the coldest period is just two months).

 

It is also easy to get anywhere in the south, Dunedin and Nelson are at best a half days drive.

 

 

 

I think my next favorite place - not South Island would be Napier, but I have not been there for a couple of years and I understand it is getting busy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you! that gives me a different preservative, I have an older friend who is originally Christchurch born, of 3rd generation Irish decent, and then his family moved to Auckland when he was a teen. He told me the people in Christchurch can be a bit rude, cold, uptight, a bit too racial (no offense) but that was some 30-40 years back in his time, how do you find the locals?

 

And what did you like about Napier so much that its your next favorite place in the country? 

 

 

PetAT

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  #3430244 2-Nov-2025 22:36
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thermonuclear:

 

As a Napier resident I can recommend this city as a place to live overall. This is based on a limited data set admittedly. Spent time growing up living overseas in the Pacific, and about ten years in Auckland straight out of uni.

 

Weather is generally good throughout the year. Small and friendly I would say. Coastal locale and potential sea views. Ten minutes to drive anywhere you might want to go around the city and barely more than that across to Hastings. Lots of wineries and other horticulture to buy fresh fruit and vege at the gate. Decent rugby team.

 

On the negative side no hospital any longer, you're shipped to Hastings in an emergency for that. Public transport is dire, no passenger rail services. Air travel is exhorbitant due to lack of competition. Prone to flooding in a severe weather event. Infrastructure can be an issue, was without electricity for eight days during the recent cyclone. Lack the size to have everything you might want retail-wise on your doorstep. No decent international standard cricket ground.

 

In all honesty I expect there is lots to recommend many locations around NZ as a potential home but Napier and Hawkes Bay do me just fine.

 

 

Hawkes Bay / Hastings / Napier

 

Would like to hear more on Hawkes Bay, the houses look different alright, wasn't the mongrel mob from that part? Which would mean the police would be more aggressive.

 

Interesting, may I ask if you have lived in any other part of the country? are you an Napier born resident? I have heard good things about it, and really appreciate you telling me also the negatives, will surely check it out

 

Rikkitic:

 

 

 

When I was younger I could have told you some things about life in Hastings. I had some involvement in community activities through friends and their children. These days not so much. I live on a rural retired farm about 20 km from town. The climate seems to be changing now but the weather has always been a big attraction for me, being mostly hot and dry in the summers and not too bad most of the rest of the year. Hastings is supposed to be a centre of gang and drug activity but I have never directly experienced any of that. I used to find things pleasantly laid back when I went in to town but now it seems much busier and the traffic is terrible. I attribute that to all those who have fled Auckland. I think housing is still relatively inexpensive compared to many comparable places. Good beaches are not too far away, as well as other nature attractions. I am still happy to live here and would not want to be anywhere else. Our farm water comes from a spring and is the best in the region. Power even out here near the end of a long country road has always been pretty reliable, with outages infrequent and brief. Of course where you feel at home depends on what you want from it.

 

https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/hotter-ever-heat-peaks

 

 

 

 

Thank you for the prior post before this one, Hastings has been something I wanted to consider as well. Would like to know, how long have you been on the rural retired farm? Do you come to the city often enough? are the bikies and gangs a menace or intermediating people? Hows the local population? are younger folks moving away, any local education institutes and such? relatively stable economy you would say? Just looking to see if I'd fit in. :)

 

Just read the article,  its from 2018, what I am getting from it is that they got a warm summer that year. 

 

From the article, ''We have a low out to the west in the Tasman Sea and a high out to the east in the Pacific. ''These are like two spinning wheels, dragging down warm air from the north."

 

Not sure what to make of it really, is that still the case and Dunedin is now a warmer and more sunnier place than usual?🤔

PetAT

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  #3430245 2-Nov-2025 22:38
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Nelson,

 

Yes please! I would love to know more about Nelson! 😁What do you know and what is your experience?

 

Senecio:

 

As someone who is about 7 weeks away from moving to Nelson from Auckland I agree. We chose the Tasman area for the weather and the topography. You've got beaches and mountains within easy reach and the weather means they are both usable all year round.

 

 

How is Nelson from your perspective? And have you considered how is it to mix with the local Nelsonites? 🙂The roads, towns around? housing, infrastructure? Is it mostly couples and retirees? Do most younger folks move away?

 

I was aiming for a uni town as its a whole new place for me and would hate to not be able to make friends. 

 

 

 

 

 

Great feedback folks, love it! please keep em coming, just tell me your take on it!

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