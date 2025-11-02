Hello to all the wonderful people reading my topic!
After spending most of my life between NZ & Europe, I am looking to move back to NZ next year for good. 🇳🇿
Honestly speaking I don’t really enjoy big metropolitan cities, all while don’t want something that’s too small or rural either. My personal experience is mostly growing up in Northland & Auckland and living in some central European cities & towns. When in NZ, I want to go check out some other places mostly in the south island for a few weeks just to feel the vibes, then I'd decide which would be worthwhile for me to consider. I'm in my early 30's and can work from anywhere so the job market is not my concern; I am after living standards, people and lifestyle mostly.
So far I'm considering the following:
Hawksbay area (Napier/Hastings)
Otago (Dunedin & Queenstown)
If you have experience living in any of the above areas, or would suggest some other places to check out?
Here is what I want to know:
- Overall safety (dont want to be in a place that is riddled with crime & over policing)
- Weather & climate (having more sun is something)
- People & culture (openness/friendliness, singles, outdoor activities, restaurants, bars)
- Infrastructure (hospitals & roads)
- Housing situation overall (will be looking to buy something)
That’s all, tell me about your experience! 😁