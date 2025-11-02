thermonuclear: As a Napier resident I can recommend this city as a place to live overall. This is based on a limited data set admittedly. Spent time growing up living overseas in the Pacific, and about ten years in Auckland straight out of uni. Weather is generally good throughout the year. Small and friendly I would say. Coastal locale and potential sea views. Ten minutes to drive anywhere you might want to go around the city and barely more than that across to Hastings. Lots of wineries and other horticulture to buy fresh fruit and vege at the gate. Decent rugby team. On the negative side no hospital any longer, you're shipped to Hastings in an emergency for that. Public transport is dire, no passenger rail services. Air travel is exhorbitant due to lack of competition. Prone to flooding in a severe weather event. Infrastructure can be an issue, was without electricity for eight days during the recent cyclone. Lack the size to have everything you might want retail-wise on your doorstep. No decent international standard cricket ground. In all honesty I expect there is lots to recommend many locations around NZ as a potential home but Napier and Hawkes Bay do me just fine.

Hawkes Bay / Hastings / Napier

Would like to hear more on Hawkes Bay, the houses look different alright, wasn't the mongrel mob from that part? Which would mean the police would be more aggressive.

Interesting, may I ask if you have lived in any other part of the country? are you an Napier born resident? I have heard good things about it, and really appreciate you telling me also the negatives, will surely check it out

Rikkitic: When I was younger I could have told you some things about life in Hastings. I had some involvement in community activities through friends and their children. These days not so much. I live on a rural retired farm about 20 km from town. The climate seems to be changing now but the weather has always been a big attraction for me, being mostly hot and dry in the summers and not too bad most of the rest of the year. Hastings is supposed to be a centre of gang and drug activity but I have never directly experienced any of that. I used to find things pleasantly laid back when I went in to town but now it seems much busier and the traffic is terrible. I attribute that to all those who have fled Auckland. I think housing is still relatively inexpensive compared to many comparable places. Good beaches are not too far away, as well as other nature attractions. I am still happy to live here and would not want to be anywhere else. Our farm water comes from a spring and is the best in the region. Power even out here near the end of a long country road has always been pretty reliable, with outages infrequent and brief. Of course where you feel at home depends on what you want from it. https://www.odt.co.nz/news/dunedin/hotter-ever-heat-peaks

Thank you for the prior post before this one, Hastings has been something I wanted to consider as well. Would like to know, how long have you been on the rural retired farm? Do you come to the city often enough? are the bikies and gangs a menace or intermediating people? Hows the local population? are younger folks moving away, any local education institutes and such? relatively stable economy you would say? Just looking to see if I'd fit in. :)

Just read the article, its from 2018, what I am getting from it is that they got a warm summer that year.

From the article, ''We have a low out to the west in the Tasman Sea and a high out to the east in the Pacific. ''These are like two spinning wheels, dragging down warm air from the north."

Not sure what to make of it really, is that still the case and Dunedin is now a warmer and more sunnier place than usual?🤔