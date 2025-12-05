From Google Press release...

Overall Searches

Charlie Kirk

COPD treatment

Osteoporosis treatment

Tom Phillips

All Blacks vs France

Ozzy Osbourne

Cyclone Alfred

Iran

Ed Gein

Club World Cup

Kiwis

Joseph Parker

Benjamin Doyle

Lorde

Liam Lawson

Daniel Hillier

Kai Kara France

David Nyika

Brooke Van Velden

Chris Wood

Stuart Nash

Loss

Charlie Kirk

Tom Phillips

Michelle Trachtenberg

Gene Hackman

Hulk Hogan

Diane Keaton

Val Kilmer

David Lynch

Robert Redford

Jane Goodall

People

Belle Gibson

D4vd

Diogo Jota

Pope

Andy Byron

Luke Combs

Jimmy Kimmel

Tyler Robinson

Kendrick Lamar

Prince Andrew

Local Moments

Wind warning

Rainfall warning

Tsunami warning

Thunderstorm warning

Cyclone Tam

Treaty Principles Bill Submission

Metallica Auckland

Tongariro Fire

Measles

Sail GP Auckland

Global Moments

Cyclone Alfred

Iran

Day of the Dead

LA Fires

Labubu

Russia Earthquake

KPop Demon Hunters

Bianca Censori Grammys

67

Air India Crash

How To…

How to make butter

How to invest money in shares

How to make buttermilk

How to get rid of bed bugs

How to screenshot on Macbook

How to watch All Blacks vs France

How to soft boil an egg

How to say Happy Matariki in te reo Maori

How to clear cache on Chrome

How to calculate a tax refund

Definitions

Plancha

Taki

Parens

Loris

Hubris

Atria

Ziti

Ouroboros

Orgo

Seitan

Internet Trends/Memes

Viral Ice Cream

Action Figure Trend

Mango Ice Cream

Barbie AI Trend

Revenge Saving Financial Trend

Peach Ice Cream

What is the 6 7 Trend

Squishy Toy Trend

Polaroid Trend

Starter Pack Trend

Series

Adolescence

Severance

Squid Game

The Summer I Turned Pretty

White Lotus

Mobland

Apple Cider Vinegar

Dept Q

American Primeval

Landman

Films

Minecraft

Superman

Happy Gilmore 2

Nosferatu

Sinners

How To Train Your Dragon

28 Years Later

Weapons

Anora

Thunderbolts