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ForumsOff topicWhat New Zealanders Searched for in 2025
freitasm

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#323462 5-Dec-2025 14:07
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From Google Press release... 

 

 

Overall Searches

 

Charlie Kirk
COPD treatment
Osteoporosis treatment
Tom Phillips
All Blacks vs France
Ozzy Osbourne
Cyclone Alfred
Iran
Ed Gein
Club World Cup

 

Kiwis

 

Joseph Parker
Benjamin Doyle
Lorde
Liam Lawson
Daniel Hillier
Kai Kara France
David Nyika
Brooke Van Velden
Chris Wood
Stuart Nash

 

Loss

 

Charlie Kirk
Tom Phillips
Michelle Trachtenberg
Gene Hackman
Hulk Hogan
Diane Keaton
Val Kilmer
David Lynch
Robert Redford
Jane Goodall

 

People

 

Belle Gibson
D4vd
Diogo Jota
Pope
Andy Byron
Luke Combs
Jimmy Kimmel
Tyler Robinson
Kendrick Lamar
Prince Andrew

 

Local Moments

 

Wind warning
Rainfall warning
Tsunami warning
Thunderstorm warning
Cyclone Tam
Treaty Principles Bill Submission
Metallica Auckland
Tongariro Fire
Measles
Sail GP Auckland

 

Global Moments

 

Cyclone Alfred
Iran
Day of the Dead
LA Fires
Labubu
Russia Earthquake
KPop Demon Hunters
Bianca Censori Grammys
67
Air India Crash

 

How To…

 

How to make butter
How to invest money in shares
How to make buttermilk
How to get rid of bed bugs
How to screenshot on Macbook
How to watch All Blacks vs France
How to soft boil an egg
How to say Happy Matariki in te reo Maori
How to clear cache on Chrome
How to calculate a tax refund

 

Definitions

 

Plancha
Taki
Parens
Loris
Hubris
Atria
Ziti
Ouroboros
Orgo
Seitan

 

Internet Trends/Memes

 

Viral Ice Cream
Action Figure Trend
Mango Ice Cream
Barbie AI Trend
Revenge Saving Financial Trend
Peach Ice Cream
What is the 6 7 Trend
Squishy Toy Trend
Polaroid Trend
Starter Pack Trend

 

Series

 

Adolescence
Severance
Squid Game
The Summer I Turned Pretty
White Lotus
Mobland
Apple Cider Vinegar
Dept Q
American Primeval
Landman

 

Films

 

Minecraft
Superman
Happy Gilmore 2
Nosferatu
Sinners
How To Train Your Dragon
28 Years Later
Weapons
Anora
Thunderbolts

 




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LEGAL video, movies and TV download and streaming options in New Zealand

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xpd

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  #3440426 5-Dec-2025 14:18
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Out of the Kiwis, I only know three of those names.... are the rest supposedly famous ? :)

 

 

 




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  #3440477 5-Dec-2025 14:50
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They made a sequel to Happy Gilmore!?




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freitasm

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  #3440479 5-Dec-2025 15:00
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SaltyNZ:

 

They made a sequel to Happy Gilmore!?

 

 

You didn't know that?




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  #3440483 5-Dec-2025 15:06
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freitasm:

 

SaltyNZ:

 

They made a sequel to Happy Gilmore!?

 

 

You didn't know that?

 

 

 

 

I did not. And I can't decide whether I'm thrilled or horrified.




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  #3440488 5-Dec-2025 15:40
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SaltyNZ:

 

freitasm:

 

SaltyNZ:

 

They made a sequel to Happy Gilmore!?

 

 

You didn't know that?

 

 

 

 

I did not. And I can't decide whether I'm thrilled or horrified.

 

 

Its not bad actually :) Be horri-lled. 

 

 

 




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cruxis
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  #3440491 5-Dec-2025 16:22
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Wow I really thought Bonnie Blue would be in there.....

 
 
 
 

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  #3440563 5-Dec-2025 22:37
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I'm more than a little concerned that the fourth most popular "How to" search is "How to get rid of bed bugs". I'm itching already...

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  #3440572 6-Dec-2025 08:11
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cruxis:

 

Wow I really thought Bonnie Blue would be in there.....

 

 

I'd guess that incognito searches were omitted from the results?

networkn
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  #3440827 6-Dec-2025 22:05
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It's pretty sad state of affairs that in 2025 we are needing to google for measels :(

 

 

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  #3440852 7-Dec-2025 08:49
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networkn:

 

It's pretty sad state of affairs that in 2025 we are needing to google for measels :(

 

 

 

 

 

 

At least we (currently) aren't as bad as the US. But another government with Winston calling the shots might change that.




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  #3440858 7-Dec-2025 09:17
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cruxis: Wow I really thought Bonnie Blue would be in there.....

I'm fairly sure anything of that nature is removed from the list before publication.

 
 
 
 

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freitasm

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  #3440859 7-Dec-2025 09:20
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SaltyNZ:

 

networkn:

 

It's pretty sad state of affairs that in 2025 we are needing to google for measels :(

 

 

At least we (currently) aren't as bad as the US. But another government with Winston calling the shots might change that.

 

 

"Shots". I see what you did there.




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  #3440880 7-Dec-2025 09:51
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I must be missing out as I probably only searched for 3 or 4 of those.

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  #3440882 7-Dec-2025 10:07
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k1w1k1d:

 

I must be missing out as I probably only searched for 3 or 4 of those.

 

 

Nah it's probably because you're clever and already knew the answers. As in: 'My mate says he doesn't need google because his wife knows everything'. 😄




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  #3440883 7-Dec-2025 10:10
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SaltyNZ:

 

At least we (currently) aren't as bad as the US. But another government with Winston calling the shots might change that.

 

 

You really can't help yourself, can you? 

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