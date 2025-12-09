Right - I've just emailed PB Tech the following so hopefully...

Or am I being unreasonable??

Hi [removed],

Sorry for my delay in responding to the last email, I've been looking into the details around the Samsung Price Smash event, and looking at the Fair Trading Act. Timeline

21 Oct - I ordered a Samsung T7 2TB Portable External SSD drive (Blue) for $299 in Samsung Price Smash event

Order was accepted, Payment (via AfterPay) taken/accepted. Expected shipping dates 10 Nov

23rd Oct - email notification expected shipping 10 Nov

31st Oct - email notification expected shipping 10 Nov

08 Nov - email notification expected shipping 17 Nov

16th Nov - email notification expected shipping 17 Nov

18th Nov - email notification shipping dates overdue

26th Nov - email notification shipping dates overdue

04th Dec - email notification shipping dates overdue

05th Dec - email from PB Tech advising that the product was end of life and no more stock was expected.





I entered into a sales contract via an online purchase with PB Tech for the device (Samsung T7 2TB external SSD Blue) in confidence that PB Tech had the stock and were going to be able to supply it - because PB Tech accepted the sale and accepted payment. As far as the Fair Trading Act is concerned that is a binding contract.



I was giving PB Tech the benefit of doubt by not chasing the order as those weeks since ordering dragged on as I had no reason to think that you would not supply the item as it was still listed on your website until only a few days ago!



Had I chased and asked it to be swapped for the In Stock Titan Grey version earlier then I am absolutely confident that PB Tech would have supplied a Titan Grey version of the device - but because I was giving PB Tech the benefit of doubt I am now being the one penalised!



The Titan Grey devices you have In Stock are the same ones you had In Stock at the time of the Samsung Price Smash (they (the Blue and Titan Grey models) were listed as Limited Supply at the time, as the Titan Grey still are now) - so to now be claiming that you cannot change my order over to the Titan Grey units unless I pay another $100 is HIGHLY disingenuous, and would be coming damn close to falling under the definition of Unconscionable conduct in the Fair Training Act because you are now in effect price gouging as you've increased



So please supply a Samsung T7 2TB Portable External SSD (Titan Grey) a.s.a.p. to fulfill this order. If this requires to be escalated to make it happen, then please do escalate it.



I'm happy to talk a phone call to discuss, if needed. My number is [removed].



Thank you.







Regards,

[removed]