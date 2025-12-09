PB Tech event Samsung Price Smash was on Oct 21. [promoted as Factory Direct Deals, Hugh Savings Free Shipping]
21 Oct - I ordered a Samsung T7 2TB Portable External SSD drive (Blue) because it was a great Price at $299
Order was accepted, Payment (via AfterPay) taken/accepted. Expected shipping dates 10 Nov
23rd Oct - email notification expected shipping 10 Nov
31st Oct - email notification expected shipping 10 Nov
08 Nov - email notification expected shipping 17 Nov
16th Nov - email notification expected shipping 17 Nov
18th Nov - email notification shipping dates overdue
26th Nov - email notification shipping dates overdue
04th Dec - email notification shipping dates overdue
05th Dec - email from PB Tech advising that the product was end of life and no more stock was expected.
I've been watching the stock levels that PB Tech have and the pricing. Right through from prior to the Samsung Price Smash event the PB Tech website has shown the Samsung T7 2TB Portable External SSD drives as being run out stock, likely not to be restocked - at a normal price of around $420 (can't remember the exact price but it was around this). The only stock was in Titan Grey, not the blue I ordered.
On Dec 3rd PB Tech massively hiked the retail price of the Samsung T7 2TB Portable External SSD drive (Blue) to $540ish dollars - still over 30 units in stock, and still the same run out stock.
When PB Tech asked on 4th Dec what i wanted to do it asked them to swap it for a Titan Grey unit - knowing these had already been in stock so they had then. They refused!! They offered it to me at a heavily discounted price of $399.
I want the drive i ordered and paid for, I don't mind which colour, but I want them to supply the drive at the contractully agreed price. Am I right that PB Tech are in breach of the CGA at this point? How do I get the drive, rather than them canceling the sale. Is that my choice or theirs?