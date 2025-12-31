kiwifidget:

Monday was a windy day, and at some point one of those fusey things in the switchboard tripped.

No power to parts of the house as we would expect, and we flipped it back up and all was good.

The solar panels were blazing, feeding the house, the battery (Powerwall3), and the grid.

Lots of power outages that day, but not in our area.

Yesterday was less windy, and about 11:30am the power went out to the whole house for about 4-5 seconds and then came back on by itself before we could even say "what, not again!".

What I dont get this time around was that it was very sunny at the time.

Again, the solar panels were blazing, feeding the house, the battery, and the grid.

This time though the grid was out, and remained so for over an hour, but we were ok after the initial teeny outage.

Given that we were not taking power from the grid at the time, and indeed were supplying it, why would we have an outage at all?