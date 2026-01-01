Happy New Year to all in good health, because nothing else really matters.



Let the New Year’s resolutions begin. Mine is declutterring and letting go of things we never use. Also never, ever packing heavy again and dragging around huge suitcases. Didn’t need 2/3 of the stuff.

That drawer of bits of wire and odd buttons old cables (Might need the wire part after the ends are cut off) needs to be tipped straight into the rubbish, not even sorted.

Clothes that were once faves and now never worn and a zillion pairs of shoes that are only good for being transported to an event but not walked in for further than five meters before pain sets in.



I kept a box full of beautiful, like new stiletto shoes still in boxes that I wore in my 30s. Wanted to give them to someone slim and dainty to enjoy. Well most of them wear boots and Birkenstocks now and none who I know would be termed dainty. Maybe they belong in a culture museum next to the Gatsby collection. Ditto glittery evening bags…all going, it’s time.