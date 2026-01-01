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ForumsOff topicHappy New Year!
Rikkitic

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#323673 1-Jan-2026 09:06
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Um, did no-one already wish everybody a Happy New Year? I guess I will have to, then. Have a good one everybody!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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Behodar
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  #3448579 1-Jan-2026 10:15
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Happy new year. This is possibly the first one where I didn't stay up - when I was younger I'd do it as a matter of course, and in recent years it's been "well, everyone will be partying and keeping me awake anyway" but last night was silent so I went to bed. I was woken at midnight by fireworks, but they settled down after a few minutes.

 

I haven't broken my resolution yet 😛



Eva888
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  #3448582 1-Jan-2026 10:28
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Happy New Year to all in good health, because nothing else really matters.

 


Let the New Year’s resolutions begin. Mine is declutterring and letting go of things we never use. Also never, ever packing heavy again and dragging around huge suitcases. Didn’t need 2/3 of the stuff.

 

That drawer of bits of wire and odd buttons old cables (Might need the wire part after the ends are cut off) needs to be tipped straight into the rubbish, not even sorted. 

 

Clothes that were once faves and now never worn and a zillion pairs of shoes that are only good for being transported to an event but not walked in for further than five meters before pain sets in. 

 


I kept a box full of beautiful, like new stiletto shoes still in boxes that I wore in my 30s. Wanted to give them to someone slim and dainty to enjoy. Well most of them wear boots and Birkenstocks now and none who I know would be termed dainty. Maybe they belong in a culture museum next to the Gatsby collection. Ditto glittery evening bags…all going, it’s time. 

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  #3448590 1-Jan-2026 10:38
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ʕ´•㉨•`ʔ 🙂




- NET: FTTH & VDSL, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs
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MikeB4
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  #3448592 1-Jan-2026 10:52
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Happy new year. 




Here is a crazy notion, lets give peace a chance.

Stu

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  #3448607 1-Jan-2026 11:19
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Happy New Year to all. 




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

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Eva888
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  #3448644 1-Jan-2026 13:49
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Tinkerisk:

 

ʕ´•㉨•`ʔ 🙂

 

 

Teddy Bear? Took me a while to get my head around it. 

 
 
 
 

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Rikkitic

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  #3448645 1-Jan-2026 13:58
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Eva888:

 

Teddy Bear? Took me a while to get my head around it. 

 

 

Clever. Obvious when you said that. Not before.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

k1w1k1d
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  #3448653 1-Jan-2026 14:14
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Happy new year folks.

 

I wonder what 2026 has instore for us here in little old NZ?

freitasm
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  #3448655 1-Jan-2026 14:24
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I wish everyone a happy new year.




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kiwifidget
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  #3448658 1-Jan-2026 14:28
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Happy New Year all you lovely folk.

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Rmani
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  #3448670 1-Jan-2026 14:59
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Wish everyone a very happy new year!

 

May this new year be everything you wished for and more!




Rmani

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jen1001
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  #3448762 1-Jan-2026 19:09
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Happy New Year everyone!

 

Wishing you all a great 2026 and most importantly being in good health 😊

 

 

michaelmurfy
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  #3448766 1-Jan-2026 19:25
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Happy new year all!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Handle9
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  #3448767 1-Jan-2026 19:33
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Happy new year all!

kiruti
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  #3448840 1-Jan-2026 22:58
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Happy new year everyone! Hope everyone had a great day.

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