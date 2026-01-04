I received the email below generated by a threat actor who has breached Hiccup / Prosura. I used Prosura 2 years ago to buy a rental vehicle excess insurance policy.

Email appears to be one that would be automatically generated after making a modification to the policy, which it appears the threat actor has done by adding his message. The rest of the email included the policy number, my full name, period of insurance, premium charged, date of original transaction and clickable links to "manage policy" and "view invoice". URL's for those links match the urls in the orginal transaction email I received at time of taking out the policy.

As far as I can tell the breach appears genuine. Unsure if credit card info has been compromised.

No communications received from Prosura who are based in Australia.