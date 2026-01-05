On 30/20/2025 Mercury Energy projected my bill at $114 ($100 actual). See below.

After 30/12/2025, Mercury stop displaying further information until the bill was finalised. They do this for several days until the bill is actually finalised (seems to be today 05/01/2026 as I have checked every day).

My actual bill from 03/12/2025 - 31/12/205 is $144.52.

So in one day, I have used $44.52, which is ludicrous.

Naturally, an estimate is not equivalent to an actual bill.

But, Mercury Energy seem to do this every month i.e under-estimate the projected bill.

I have not captured estimates, and Mercury Energy do disable any information before they issue the actual bill. I do capture actuals and have so far 32 months of Mercury Energy actual bills.

I am not complaining about the $144.52 bill, but I wondered if anyone else using Mercury Energy look at their projected bill and are surprised about the actual bill, especially when there is only 1 day to go (as per my example).