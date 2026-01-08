One of NZ's more 'colourful' characters.
Mayor for 27 years, which is a pretty impressive feat, even if at the end there was some controversy.
Rarely seen without a smile or a chipper attitude.
He didn't care where, as long as he was mayor...
Met the man years ago when he was Mayor of Waitakere city. Can't say I was impressed, seemed as dumb as a bag of hammers and his family appeared to be out to make whatever they could from the position. Never understood why anyone voted for the man.
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