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ForumsOff topicRIP Tim Shadbolt
networkn

Networkn
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#323731 8-Jan-2026 18:23
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One of NZ's more 'colourful' characters. 

 

Mayor for 27 years, which is a pretty impressive feat, even if at the end there was some controversy. 

 

Rarely seen without a smile or a chipper attitude. 

 

 

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Brumfondl
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  #3450815 8-Jan-2026 18:48
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He didn't care where, as long as he was mayor...







noroad
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  #3450924 9-Jan-2026 08:02
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Met the man years ago when he was Mayor of Waitakere city. Can't say I was impressed, seemed as dumb as a bag of hammers and his family appeared to be out to make whatever they could from the position. Never understood why anyone voted for the man.

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