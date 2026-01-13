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ForumsOff topicParaoa Brewing Co shutting down

xpd

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#323772 13-Jan-2026 08:37
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My local, Paraoa Brewing Co in Whangaparaoa, are shutting down this month.

 

Been a fantastic place for people of all ages, and helped the local youth get known for music by giving them a location to play, including my daughters band, The People. Without Paraoa, the band would not have had the confidence to push as much as they have and get to the place they're in now.

 

Long story short about Paraoa....

 

When they applied for their location, ONE elderly couple kicked up a stink. They were ignored and the Paraoa went ahead. 

 

Ever since then, this one couple has done everything they can over the years to make life hell for Paraoa. Then last year, they found they had a friend in the council, who pushed their complaints to the top, and next thing, Paraoa are getting noise control visits at 8PM on a Friday or Saturday night !!!! No other (not that theres many) pubs around here get visited, even one with residential houses right opposite them.

 

Paraoa fought it, but lawyer fees started getting out of hand. Locals did everything they could to support Paraoa but it was not enough.

 

The main complaint was the "noise".  Yet one of the couple, are deaf. And their house is on other side of buildings,AND below the road. So any "noise" wouldve been extremely minimal. To my knowledge noise readings were only taken outside the bar - so of course its going to be louder there. And done on phones with random apps. Apparently, there is NO official certified noise level meters for the Auckland council - so your Samsung vs my iPhone are going to give different readings. 

 

This couple have even been so smug as to sit in the bar carpark at 6pm with their phone recording the bar and taking their own noise level readings - at 6PM FFS! (Unfortunately shared carpark so cant trespass them)

 

Its been a complete joke but does show, that its who you know.....

 

 

 

So if you're up this way over the next couple of weeks, or a local, pop into Paraoa Brewing, and grab a drink to say farewell. 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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wellygary
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  #3452523 13-Jan-2026 09:01
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Their Liquor license renewal was denied in September (due to the noise issue), so it was pretty much all over red rover once  that happened. 

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/whangaparaoa-gastropub-denied-alcohol-licence-renewals-over-noise-breaches/UZCEDGGSJVEJVLCUCEHD44MGRU/

 

 



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  #3452545 13-Jan-2026 11:10
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I'm a long way away at the other end of the North Island, but this really peeved me off when I first read the original article about the liquor license. I submitted it to the Ministry of Regulation Red Tape hotline as an egregious example of how the regulatory burden on hospitality businesses needs to be eased, so that small groups of NIMBY's can't do things like this.




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  #3452547 13-Jan-2026 11:20
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As another WGP local I'm really disappointed its come to this. Whilst I am not/wasn't what you'd call a frequent visitor to the place they were great at supporting lots of bands and community fund raisers (often through live performances).

 

It really frustrates me that NIMBYs (I could use far worse language for this "couple") have won out here.



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  #3452548 13-Jan-2026 11:21
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Like the people that moved near Western Springs speedway now complaining of noise!! Total mornons

eracode
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  #3452554 13-Jan-2026 11:32
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Linux:

 

Like the people that moved near Western Springs speedway now complaining of noise!! Total mornons

 

 

Except in this case the NIMBYs were there before the pub opened. However I don’t support them and think this is a sad story.

 

Looking at Google Maps, it seems the pub is in the middle of a large commercial area - it’s not as if it’s alone in the middle of a residential area.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

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  #3452556 13-Jan-2026 11:40
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eracode:

 

Looking at Google Maps, it seems the pub is in the middle of a large commercial area - it’s not as if it’s alone in the middle of a residential area.

 

 

Correct.

 

And 90% of the time, most live bands there are done and dusted well before 11pm. 

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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nedkelly
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  #3452685 13-Jan-2026 16:29
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Very sad to see them close, I have seen a number of bands perform there which otherwise would never have played this side of the bridge.

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  #3452696 13-Jan-2026 17:04
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nedkelly:

 

Very sad to see them close, I have seen a number of bands perform there which otherwise would never have played this side of the bridge.

 

 

Yup, they got some great acts in, quite a few international acts too playing for first time in NZ. Push Push was due to play soon, but thats been moved elsewhere now :(

 

Theres nowhere on the coast anymore for bands to play.

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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wellygary
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  #3452947 14-Jan-2026 16:10
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Well there is some Karma in the world,

 

The neighbours will now have to put up with a giant yellow Chemist Warehouse...

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/whangaparaoa-gastropub-paraoa-brewing-co-to-close-after-losing-liquor-licence-as-chemist-warehouse-moves-in/TM3STZ3DMZGDJA3S3VQTWJQA6U/

eracode
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  #3453073 14-Jan-2026 21:43
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wellygary:

 

Well there is some Karma in the world,

 

The neighbours will now have to put up with a giant yellow Chemist Warehouse...

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/whangaparaoa-gastropub-paraoa-brewing-co-to-close-after-losing-liquor-licence-as-chemist-warehouse-moves-in/TM3STZ3DMZGDJA3S3VQTWJQA6U/

 

 

The irony is that Chemist Warehouse could sell earplugs to those old folks - but now they won’t need ‘em.




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eracode
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  #3453086 15-Jan-2026 06:35
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Reported in NZH today.

 

Complainants named.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

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  #3453091 15-Jan-2026 07:43
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It all came down to money. The bar owner didn’t want to spent any on more soundproofing and the building owner was offered a good deal by chemist warehouse. The fact that the bar owner was the building owner makes you wonder if the deal was done some time ago.

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  #3453094 15-Jan-2026 08:04
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Bung:

 

It all came down to money. The bar owner didn’t want to spent any on more soundproofing and the building owner was offered a good deal by chemist warehouse. The fact that the bar owner was the building owner makes you wonder if the deal was done some time ago.

 

 

It's not specific to this bar thou. I've personally been in multiple bars that have had onerous licensing conditions forced on them around noise. 

 

Call me cynical, but I believe it's part of a larger push to destroy the hospitality industry by anti alcohol / anti fun types. 

 

Christchurch has been particularly hard hit, but at least the council down there are vaguely doing something. 

 

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/488216/christchurch-live-music-venues-fear-song-will-soon-be-over-as-inner-city-living-grows

 

https://www.thepress.co.nz/nz-news/360593368/protection-central-christchurch-venues-another-18-months-away

 

Bars should be able to be open and noisy 24x7x365 IMHO.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

irpegg
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  #3453193 15-Jan-2026 09:24
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I cannot believe there is another pharmacy going in there, when there is already bargain chemist downstairs and other pharmacies close by. The whole economy of Rodney relies on Vape shops, fastfood, gyms, hairdressers, daycares and now pharmacies. 

nzkc
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  #3453198 15-Jan-2026 10:08
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irpegg:

 

I cannot believe there is another pharmacy going in there, when there is already bargain chemist downstairs and other pharmacies close by. The whole economy of Rodney relies on Vape shops, fastfood, gyms, hairdressers, daycares and now pharmacies. 

 

 

Dont forget $2 stores!

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