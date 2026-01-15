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ForumsOff topicSpacex Capsule Returning Home is Live Tonight on CNN
tdgeek

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#323795 15-Jan-2026 20:41
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CNN extended live coverage, splashdown about 9-30pm NZ time

 

Interesting interviews to fill in time, cameras facing where it will splash down near San Diego

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Linux
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  #3453448 15-Jan-2026 21:25
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  #3453449 15-Jan-2026 21:26
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NASA Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRVoblm2Nxw 




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Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

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  #3453452 15-Jan-2026 21:48
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Erm... How did that get up there with the capsule?

 

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  #3453454 15-Jan-2026 21:54
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@Stu Do you mean the ship that is going to recover the crew?

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  #3453455 15-Jan-2026 22:03
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@Linux - That shot shows the capsule still falling to earth, with only drogue chutes deployed. From this angle, the ship appears behind and above the capsule.

 

Obviously a quirk of cameras angles and being filmed at night, or some other aberration. It's the way the ship just appears behind the capsule out of nowhere when the angle of viewing isn't exactly as expected.




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