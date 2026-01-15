CNN extended live coverage, splashdown about 9-30pm NZ time
Interesting interviews to fill in time, cameras facing where it will splash down near San Diego
NASA Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRVoblm2Nxw
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Erm... How did that get up there with the capsule?
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People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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@Linux - That shot shows the capsule still falling to earth, with only drogue chutes deployed. From this angle, the ship appears behind and above the capsule.
Obviously a quirk of cameras angles and being filmed at night, or some other aberration. It's the way the ship just appears behind the capsule out of nowhere when the angle of viewing isn't exactly as expected.
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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