kingdragonfly

I'm not sure where this goes.
In the red corner, heavy weight Cox, soon to be the largest cable/broadband providers in the U.S. It plans to eat Charter Communications (Spectrum) between rounds, bringing its weight to $35 billion in dead Presidents.
In the blue corner, Sony, the most despised name in the game, the corporation you came to boo, controversy incarnate.
In a nutshell, the massive Cox ISP became an unlikely shield against Sony’s copyright crusade.
If Sony wins, internet providers worldwide could be forced into becoming copyright police across the global internet. ISPs will be cutting users' access without due process, and chilling online privacy and free expression.
In their own self interest, Cox is accidently defending users' digital freedoms.
Sony claims that Cox was willingly allowing its users to illegally download thousands of copyrighted songs by using peer-to-peer networks like Bit Torrent.
Sony and other labels in the lawsuit didn't sue the individual users for piracy, for theft, because they claimed there were too many. Instead, they sued ISP Cox under the theory of secondary liability.
From one of my favorite groups, the Electronic Freedom Foundation
Fighting Renewed Attempts to Make ISPs Copyright Cops: 2025 in Review: EFF
The year’s biggest copyright case concerned an old-for-the-internet question: do ISPs have to be copyright cops?
After years of litigation, that question is now squarely before the Supreme Court. And if the Supreme Court doesn’t reverse a lower court’s ruling, ISPs could be forced to terminate people’s internet access based on nothing more than mere accusations of copyright infringement.
This would threaten innocent users who rely on broadband for essential aspects of daily life.
The Stakes: Turning ISPs into Copyright Police
This issue turns on what courts call “secondary liability,” which is the legal idea that someone can be held responsible not for what they did directly, but for what someone else did using their product or service. The case began when music companies sued Cox Communications, arguing that the ISP should be held liable for copyright infringement committed by some of its subscribers.
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