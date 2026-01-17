Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicCox vs. Sony: An ISP nobody trusts stands up to a media giant nobody should
kingdragonfly

12018 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 12949

Subscriber

#323803 17-Jan-2026 10:20
Send private message

I'm not sure where this goes.

In the red corner, heavy weight Cox, soon to be the largest cable/broadband providers in the U.S. It plans to eat Charter Communications (Spectrum) between rounds, bringing its weight to $35 billion in dead Presidents.

In the blue corner, Sony, the most despised name in the game, the corporation you came to boo, controversy incarnate.

In a nutshell, the massive Cox ISP became an unlikely shield against Sony’s copyright crusade.

If Sony wins, internet providers worldwide could be forced into becoming copyright police across the global internet. ISPs will be cutting users' access without due process, and chilling online privacy and free expression.

In their own self interest, Cox is accidently defending users' digital freedoms.

Sony claims that Cox was willingly allowing its users to illegally download thousands of copyrighted songs by using peer-to-peer networks like Bit Torrent.

Sony and other labels in the lawsuit didn't sue the individual users for piracy, for theft, because they claimed there were too many. Instead, they sued ISP Cox under the theory of secondary liability.

From one of my favorite groups, the Electronic Freedom Foundation

Fighting Renewed Attempts to Make ISPs Copyright Cops: 2025 in Review: EFF

The year’s biggest copyright case concerned an old-for-the-internet question: do ISPs have to be copyright cops?

After years of litigation, that question is now squarely before the Supreme Court. And if the Supreme Court doesn’t reverse a lower court’s ruling, ISPs could be forced to terminate people’s internet access based on nothing more than mere accusations of copyright infringement.

This would threaten innocent users who rely on broadband for essential aspects of daily life.

The Stakes: Turning ISPs into Copyright Police

This issue turns on what courts call “secondary liability,” which is the legal idea that someone can be held responsible not for what they did directly, but for what someone else did using their product or service. The case began when music companies sued Cox Communications, arguing that the ISP should be held liable for copyright infringement committed by some of its subscribers.
...

Create new topic
Dynamic
4022 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1860

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3453804 17-Jan-2026 13:39
Send private message

If my neighbour is caught growing dope, their electricity supplier and the council water company should be held criminally liable for allowing the power and water they are supplying to be used for illegal purposes.

 

Kmart should be held criminally liable for allowing that neighbour to grow dope while wearing those awful sandals.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 