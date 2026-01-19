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ForumsOff topicScam Website re Drivers Licensing Changes
Eva888

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#323808 19-Jan-2026 10:09
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Came up on my Google feed and had me both fooled and panicked. Appears to be a scam website.

 

https://ebedu.co.nz/new-zealand-driving-licence-rules-change-from-1-february-2026/

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nedkelly
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  #3454052 19-Jan-2026 10:42
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I would agree that appears to be a scam site as when you click on Disclaimer in the top bar it takes you to a page saying "Disclaimer goes here"



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  #3454053 19-Jan-2026 10:42
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Yep - first popped up for me middle of last year and, being in my (very!) late 60's, I had a closer look at the time.  Definitely a scam that still pops up from various (dodgy) sources occasionally.





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askelon
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  #3454054 19-Jan-2026 10:43
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They are talking about implementing alot of those changes though:  https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/driver-licence-changes-help-young-kiwis



freitasm
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  #3454059 19-Jan-2026 11:03
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askelon:

 

They are talking about implementing alot of those changes though:  https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/driver-licence-changes-help-young-kiwis

 

 

Yes, and scammers taking advantage of this.




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geek3001
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  #3454067 19-Jan-2026 11:14
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The domain ebedu.co.nz was registered barely three weeks ago and the whois contact details are incomplete, so that fails the sniff test pretty quickly.

 

Kind of raises the question as to why our .nz registry still allows domains to be registered without proper, verifiable Registrant, Admin and Technical details, which is a useful gift to scammers.

 

 

 

freitasm
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  #3454070 19-Jan-2026 11:15
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And the problem is, until there's a confirmed scam and loss of money, the registry won't do anything because... It's just ads.

 

Like Facebook really. "It's not breaking our T&Cs"




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snj

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  #3454162 19-Jan-2026 11:53
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geek3001:

 

The domain ebedu.co.nz was registered barely three weeks ago and the whois contact details are incomplete, so that fails the sniff test pretty quickly.

 

Kind of raises the question as to why our .nz registry still allows domains to be registered without proper, verifiable Registrant, Admin and Technical details, which is a useful gift to scammers.

 

 

The domain registrant details are redacted, which is allowed, so long as the registrant is providing correct details to the registry in the first place.

 

From 4 steps to protect your privacy in .nz domain name space » Domain Name Commission NZ: (emphasis mine)

 

 

You can elect to have an Individual Registrant Privacy Option (also known as IRPO) apply at the time of registration. If you are an individual not involved in significant trade, opt in to this feature and your address and telephone number will be withheld from being publicly searchable on the .nz domain name online register.

 

With the privacy option on, your personal information is held securely by the Domain Name Commission and InternetNZ who run and manage the .nz domain name space, and certain details are restricted from being publicly available. 

 

gzt

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  #3454165 19-Jan-2026 12:06
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The bigger question imo is how did this site manage to reach Google News distribution when most kiwis can easily spot this as scam?

I can guess, there is no kiwi human review.

freitasm
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  #3454169 19-Jan-2026 12:13
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They don't care. Like Facebook don't care.




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geek3001
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  #3454171 19-Jan-2026 12:15
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snj:

 

The domain registrant details are redacted, which is allowed, so long as the registrant is providing correct details to the registry in the first place.

 

From 4 steps to protect your privacy in .nz domain name space » Domain Name Commission NZ: (emphasis mine)

 

 

Fair call.

 

I wouldn't be at all surprised if whatever contact details supplied are fake and the cost to register was paid using stolen CC details.

Eva888

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  #3454173 19-Jan-2026 12:42
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There’s also a red floating button on the right that says 'Payment made,Claim here.' Didn’t try but suspect that’s where it asks for your bank details. 

 
 
 
 

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  #3454365 19-Jan-2026 16:23
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Ha, was literally just reading the "news article" when I came here to see if real. In looking at the details though, they seem sensible - 

 

Demerit point loss of license at 50 not 100 for learners / restricted.

 

No practical test after 18 months (my daughter will be pleased, shes had her restricted for 2-3 years but hates the practical tests). 

 

Will have to wait and see what and when the actual changes will be

Oblivian
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  #3454445 19-Jan-2026 21:21
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I thought this sounds familiar. And checked history from ~20mins ago when I went wth is this.

 

Sure enough it redirects to that domain too. Certainly not the California examiner 

 

And if you google California examiner. Guess what domain shows up in results 

 

freitasm
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  #3454447 19-Jan-2026 21:53
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That guy is not even Luxon.




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Bung
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  #3454450 19-Jan-2026 22:43
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No hair and blue tie, should be close enough.

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