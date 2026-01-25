quickymart:

In amongst all the negativity at the moment, I thought I'd make a thread about something positive. I'm a big nostalgia buff having grown up in the 80s.

Living in a tiny South Island town, TV was the best entertainment around, and my sister and cousin and I would race home every day to watch the kids shows after school (long live Olly Ohlson!)

One show I haven't heard much about for a long time is Terrahawks:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terrahawks

This was a show from the same crowd that made Thunderbirds - which is much better known. However, I loved Terrahawks more; my favourite characters were Stew Dapples (the bloke in the recording studio) and his boss, who started almost every sentence with "What's happening, Stew?" in his slow, Jack Nicholson-type voice.

Does anyone remember this show, or just me? What are some obscure TV shows you remember seeing, and that could still have entertainment value today? 🙂