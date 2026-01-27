I am trying to work out the logistics of moving back to nz from west-west island (regional western australia).... 😭

Has anyone got some recent experience/thoughts on what (if anything) is worth shipping to nz? Personal items like books. computers and clothes are in, but then where to draw the line?

In some ways it is easier to "just bring it" assuming the cost of moving/storing it is less than replacing the items (organising quotes right now but that raised this general question of what to include), some of them will be returning to where I got them... but the time and effort to replace needs to be considered too.

In other ways it is possibly easier to try to sell but it would be more likely to assume I would be giving away everything- because not many people seem to want seccond hand things and selling online seems to be loaded with spam and scammers with few genuine buyers..

Then there is the 'somewhere in between' these two options and then how to work out where to draw the line...

Also curious about any companies to recommend or avoid? I used allied last time and I think the insurance claim for the stuff that got damaged ended up as more than the moving costs- but that was a decade ago and the local depots are different this time and both actually get better reviews than most?