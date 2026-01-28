AlphaAlfalfaSprout

House hunting in the North Shore has been a hellish experience. Recently they started adding landslide risk models to LIMs (you can also see it on GeoMaps), which has only made things worse. Don't get me wrong, part of me is glad they've done it. I used to look at the Tauranga ones and wish Auckland had them. But at the same time, a staggering number of properties are modelled as having high or very high slip risks. I would never buy a cliff house or one right on the edge of a gully, but there are so many that don't look risky at all in person yet have dire modelling. Am I supposed to write them all off? That, or spend ~$3K on geotech assessments for every property? (properties that I don't even know if I have a real chance at because they're all wretched auctions)

The more extreme weather events and slips that happen, the more it feels like I should be taking them seriously. But then that puts me at an extreme disadvantage because no one else seems to care.

The other depressing thing is seeing past slips recorded in the middle of supposedly low risk areas (according to the model), which undermines my confidence in the whole thing.