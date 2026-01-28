kiwifidget

Well, maybe not best, but at least highly adequate.

I'm at mum's (rural Bay of Plenty prone to long power cuts) looking at 2 gas powered lanterns sitting on the coffee table.

We are not experiencing a powercut at the moment.

They are just still sitting there from the recent storm event.

They can light up a room well enough to walk around and not bump into anything.

But how safe are these things?

I'm guessing you wouldnt walk around with one in your hand.

Torches are always at the mercy of batteries. Batteries are always flat, this is the way.

And lets not talk about candles.

Is there any standby lighting that is always ready to go?