I have had two domain names with 1stDomains for many years and had no problems.

They have been associated with Synology DSM webservers and because the IP's change frequently I have set up DDNS services with other providers to update the IP numbers when they change.

1stDomains provide URL redirection which I populate with the DDNS names provided by the DDNS service.

The service stopped today and the 1stDomains helpdesk is proving very difficult. One never knows when the other end of the email is AI. The DDNS domain names work in a browser, but not when inserted in the 1stDomains redirection slots provide in the set-up.

I was just wondering whether anyone else has struck a similar problem?

grrrrr Tony C