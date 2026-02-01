A curiosity search on Google:
comparison of physical volume of semiconductor used in an OC71 transistor vs PIC16F18114
An introductory AI result:
The physical volume of semiconductor material in a single 1950s OC71 transistor is roughly 1,000 to 10,000 times larger than the entire silicon die of a modern PIC16F18114 microcontroller, even though the PIC16F18114 contains millions of times more functionality.
Similar comparisons can be made with an OA91 diode and a BC109 transistor
Interesting links as a follow up:
Youtube video on The Construction of the Mullard OC71 Transistor:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxg6nC2m9L8&t=144s
IEEE Spectrum: The State of the Transistor in 3 Charts (includes transistors in processors)
https://spectrum.ieee.org/transistor-density
Youtube video: How are Microchips Made? Branch Education.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dX9CGRZwD-w&t=1078s