Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicFrom OC71 to PIC16F18114
Gordy7

gordy7
2003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 505

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#323899 1-Feb-2026 11:34
Send private message

A curiosity search on Google:

 

comparison of physical volume of semiconductor used in an OC71 transistor vs PIC16F18114

 

 

 

An introductory AI result:

 

The physical volume of semiconductor material in a single 1950s OC71 transistor is roughly 1,000 to 10,000 times larger than the entire silicon die of a modern PIC16F18114 microcontroller, even though the PIC16F18114 contains millions of times more functionality. 

 

 

 

Similar comparisons can be made with an OA91 diode and a BC109 transistor

 

 

 

Interesting links as a follow up:

 

 

 

Youtube video on The Construction of the Mullard OC71 Transistor:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxg6nC2m9L8&t=144s

 

 

 

IEEE Spectrum: The State of the Transistor in 3 Charts  (includes transistors in processors)

 

https://spectrum.ieee.org/transistor-density

 

 

 

Youtube video: How are Microchips Made?  Branch Education.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dX9CGRZwD-w&t=1078s

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic
SepticSceptic
2267 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 793

Trusted

  #3457806 1-Feb-2026 22:40
Send private message

But you can't scrape off the black paint and turn the PIC into a phototransistor ... 😄

 

You could on an OC71.

 

I probably have one kicking around somewhere.  Together with some AC127, etc.

 

Might even have some DTL logic chips....

 

Yeah   bit of a hoarder.. 

 

 

 

 



Gordy7

gordy7
2003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 505

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3457811 1-Feb-2026 23:45
Send private message

SepticSceptic:

 

But you can't scrape off the black paint and turn the PIC into a phototransistor ... 😄

 

You could on an OC71.

 

I probably have one kicking around somewhere.  Together with some AC127, etc.

 

Might even have some DTL logic chips....

 

Yeah   bit of a hoarder.. 

 

 

Yes... I remember using an OC71 as a photo transistor... using the sun and a mirror on a speaker to an OC71 in a crude audio link...

 

Still available 😀

 

 

I am somewhat in awe with the capabilities of the PIC chips which you can get for about $1.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

SepticSceptic
2267 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 793

Trusted

  #3458140 2-Feb-2026 21:48
Send private message

Yeah, with you on that. 

 

And so readily available for the masses, and now so easy to use.

 

A couple of decades ago, what is in the PICs and Pi's was a 8031 or 6805 based controller on a circuit board with glue logic and rs232 terminal, and stuff all memory.

 

Been perusing some old cc-ink mags, I am so pleased we have come a long way to make microprocessors so readily available. 

 

Even at 0.07 cents for a decent but basic 8 bit banger,in small quantities 



Technofreak
6669 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3507

Trusted

  #3458144 2-Feb-2026 22:25
Send private message

I remember playing around with BC 108's and 109's etc as a teenager.I made up my own boards out of old bits of formica drilling a grid pattern of holes to mount the discrete components and soldering the legs together on the bottom side of the board.

 

You can do so much more today with IC's etc though I don't know it's any more (or less) fun than in yesteryear

 

Oh how the world has changed




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 