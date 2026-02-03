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ForumsOff topicTip Top Strawberry Toppa Is BACK
FineWine

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#323916 3-Feb-2026 11:17
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Tip Top has brought back the iconic Strawberry Toppa for a limited time to celebrate its 90th birthday, marking a return of the popular,, nostalgic treat first launched decades ago. The returning, classic ice cream consists of creamy vanilla covered in a strawberry-flavored ice shell, which is now available in supermarkets and dairies nationwide. 😊

 

https://www.tiptop.co.nz/favourites/toppa

 

Just noticed the big whirly sign at my Mobil Gas Station and went WOW WOW have not had one of them since the early 80's. Even Australia, they had disappeared. Unfortunately they had run out 😭

 

But my local Woolworths stock them 😊 https://www.woolworths.co.nz/shop/productdetails?stockcode=6038847&name=tip-top-ice-cream-toppa-mp

 

Off to buy them. 

 

Edit: Bought two packs of six 😁😋




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

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k1w1k1d
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  #3458321 3-Feb-2026 11:53
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Last one of those I had was a rather painful experience. My lips stuck to it and were quite sore for a few days afterwards. 



floydbloke
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  #3458332 3-Feb-2026 12:12
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$5 for a packet of 6 at the supermarket is a good price.

 

I wish they'd bring back 'Roadworks' icecream.  Wasn't around for very long unfortunately, late 90s I think. Came in the 2l tub, not sure what exactly was in it but seemed to be some sort of  combo of chocolate, orange and caramel if I recall.  It was divine.  (No reason I can't buy a tub of each and mix my own I guess.)

 

 

 

Edit:  Looks like I got a few things rather wrong, a Google search summary shows this:

 

 

Links to an article from 2000, unfortunately pay-walled.

 

If anyone with a subscription can take a look and elaborate I'd love to find out more.




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Behodar
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  #3458336 3-Feb-2026 12:41
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"a triple-chocolate luxury with chocolate chips sprinkled through" is literally all it says. The rest is just guff about the industry.



yitz
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  #3458338 3-Feb-2026 12:53
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Streets Viennetta was on special last week. So a few 90s products making a comeback.

xpd

xpd
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  #3458341 3-Feb-2026 13:03
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73ml version - so assume its the "mini" style ones ?

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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yitz
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  #3458343 3-Feb-2026 13:18
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xpd:

 

73ml version - so assume its the "mini" style ones ?

 

 

 

 

 

Nah it's not the ice cream that's shrunk 😁

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