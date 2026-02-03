Tip Top has brought back the iconic Strawberry Toppa for a limited time to celebrate its 90th birthday, marking a return of the popular,, nostalgic treat first launched decades ago. The returning, classic ice cream consists of creamy vanilla covered in a strawberry-flavored ice shell, which is now available in supermarkets and dairies nationwide. 😊

https://www.tiptop.co.nz/favourites/toppa

Just noticed the big whirly sign at my Mobil Gas Station and went WOW WOW have not had one of them since the early 80's. Even Australia, they had disappeared. Unfortunately they had run out 😭

But my local Woolworths stock them 😊 https://www.woolworths.co.nz/shop/productdetails?stockcode=6038847&name=tip-top-ice-cream-toppa-mp

Off to buy them.





Edit: Bought two packs of six 😁😋