Me too, on Mercury.

From 05 March:

Daily fixed charge up by 15%.

Variable per kWh up by 12%.

My annual power bill will likely go up by over $400.

Largest annual price increase ever in all the time been with Mercury since the 1990s. Literally never had a double-digit percentage increase in the past.

Quick check with Genesis, Meridian and Contact using their "join us" quotes on their website, their quoted prices for 12 months is even more expensive.

Checked Mercury's "join us" quote, and that was 10% more (!!!) than my present increase, which leads me to wonder if there are more increases in the wings.