My Mercury plan will increase on 5th March 2026 by (including GST):
Per Day: +28.21%
Per kWh: +9.98%
I have been looking at powerswitch.org.nz. A few retailers e.g. Contact, have a price increase in the wings, but there are no dates I can find on the Contact Web Site or powerswitch.
It's a bit hard to plan ahead.
(Current inflation percentages appear to be irrelevant to a lot of companies (not just Power Retailers) nowadays). The Government has a knack of increasing their own benefits by the inflation rate percentage.