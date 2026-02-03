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ForumsOff topicNew Auckland harbour crossing
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
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#323923 3-Feb-2026 18:56
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Story in NZH today about a route for the proposed new Auckland Harbour crossing - a bridge utilising Meola Reef for a good part of the way. It quotes the mayor as saying: “It goes halfway across the harbour, you put dirt on top of that and [then] you’ve got a short bridge that goes to Little Shoal Bay.”

 

The first part of that - using Meola Reef for support - IMO makes good sense. But then either NZH and/or the mayor seem to have faulty knowledge of the geography. Straight ahead of the northern end of the reef is Kauri Point - which would necessitate an 800m bridge.

 

Little Shoal Bay is a long way off in a NE direction - it’s 3.2km away. By comparison, the existing bridge is about 1km long.

 

The dotted lines on a photo of the proposed route point towards Kauri Point -  not to Little Shoal Bay. LSB is close to the existing motorway but requires a massively long bridge. Kauri Point is the closest landing but miles away from any existing motorway link-up, so who knows what they are thinking.

 

The mayor is promoting this route over a route that the government is likely to favour. But regardless of whether he’s thinking of Kauri Point or Little Shoal Bay for the northern landing, his plan seems doomed to failure.




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Goosey
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  #3458483 3-Feb-2026 19:23
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Maybe NZH have twisted their words somewhere.

 

if you go back to 2024 when Mayor Brown posted his thoughts, it’s pt chev to Kauri. 

 

 



eracode

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  #3458484 3-Feb-2026 19:30
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Goosey:

 

Maybe NZH have twisted their words somewhere.

 

if you go back to 2024 when Mayor Brown posted his thoughts, it’s pt chev to Kauri. 

 

 

If that’s the case, it would be fascinating to see how they plan to link Kauri Point to any motorway in the area. Would be a very long link under or through hilly suburbia. The cost would probably dwarf that of the over-water part.




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richms
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  #3458487 3-Feb-2026 20:21
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eracode:

 

Goosey:

 

Maybe NZH have twisted their words somewhere.

 

if you go back to 2024 when Mayor Brown posted his thoughts, it’s pt chev to Kauri. 

 

 

If that’s the case, it would be fascinating to see how they plan to link Kauri Point to any motorway in the area. Would be a very long link under or through hilly suburbia. The cost would probably dwarf that of the over-water part.

 

 

Hopefully not thru beach haven and then across again to the upper harbour one. There might be a reason that plan 120 has everything by the water not getting rezoned because they want it for something else in the future.




Richard rich.ms



PolicyGuy
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  #3458490 3-Feb-2026 20:32
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eracode:

 

Goosey:

 

Maybe NZH have twisted their words somewhere.

 

if you go back to 2024 when Mayor Brown posted his thoughts, it’s pt chev to Kauri.

 

If that’s the case, it would be fascinating to see how they plan to link Kauri Point to any motorway in the area. Would be a very long link under or through hilly suburbia. The cost would probably dwarf that of the over-water part.

 

That's an "interesting" idea.
Kauri Point is the main ammunition depot for the Defence Force, particularly for the Navy. Lots and lots of naval gun shells, rockets, torpedoes and such like are stored there. That's not something that seems obviously compatible with a motorway.

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  #3458492 3-Feb-2026 20:37
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When you look at the history of Auckland expansion…. Anything can be moved…

 

 

 

lower CBD is reclaimed land, southern motorway got wider, SH20 got wider, Grafton, Newmarket, even the current harbour bridge.

 

 

 

each of the above, removed something else that was there…

 

 

 

 

eracode

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  #3458493 3-Feb-2026 20:43
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Routing and motorway links sound messy and hugely expensive either way - seems the mayor is on a hiding to nothing with this.




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Benoire
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  #3458504 3-Feb-2026 22:02
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In my experience of working with the mayor (and I am a civil engineer working in the transport space) he often lacks the critical understanding of space i.e. assumes that everything can be small and 'why does it need to be so big'.  He is probably thinking of a two lane road connecting with Pt Chev rather than a major motorway expansion... hint, it won't be small and the interchange would obliterate the Pt Chev shops on GNR and make the GNR/SH16 interchange in to a complete mess.

Ge0rge
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  #3458508 3-Feb-2026 22:12
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PolicyGuy:

 

That's an "interesting" idea.
Kauri Point is the main ammunition depot for the Defence Force, particularly for the Navy. Lots and lots of naval gun shells, rockets, torpedoes and such like are stored there. That's not something that seems obviously compatible with a motorway.

 

 

Having access to better roading would probably be of benefit, as opposed to trucking ammunition and explosives through residential areas when it needs to be moved by road currently. 

pdh

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  #3458521 4-Feb-2026 03:11
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I'm certainly no naval expert... but I wouldn't put our Navy's WW2 ammunition dump high on a list of obstacles.

 

Just how many naval guns and torpedo tubes have we got these days ? 

 

I've never been a fan of a single harbour crossing - I just don't like single-point-of-failures.

 

And I was born in a city (about 50% bigger than Auckland) that had 3 major bridges plus one tunnel across a similar distance.
Actually a little longer, over deeper water with faster currents, bigger ships and ice.
So not 'easier engineering' - and all there when I started using them 70 years ago.

 

So it'd be nice to see us build some redundancy here - and also achieve a better 'grid' to distribute commuting traffic.

 

But I reckon the biggest problem is not the routing for the crossing - or the procurement of the property - but is figuring out why it costs us such insane amounts of money for our infrastructural projects. 

eracode

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  #3458523 4-Feb-2026 06:45
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pdh:

 

But I reckon the biggest problem is not the routing for the crossing - or the procurement of the property - but is figuring out why it costs us such insane amounts of money for our infrastructural projects. 

 

 

Could not agree more. Civil engineering in NZ is like that of a third-world country. Not just the cost but equally the ridiculous length of time it takes to complete. And once complete, projects may not be fit for purpose.




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mudguard
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  #3458524 4-Feb-2026 07:23
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At the risk of going off topic, I wonder about future infrastructure projects. Clearly no one foresaw NZ's population increase, projections were considerably slower. With fertility rates dropping all over the show will NZ's population keep growing the way it has, or will it fall like a stone too? Given that it's still an attractive place to move to perhaps it will. 

 

On the harbour crossing, as I work from home now, it does make me wonder if we need to keep expanding transport for cars/trucks. If in twenty years most white collar work is done from home, will we still need the roading networks to be as extensive?

 
 
 
 

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MikeAqua
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  #3458556 4-Feb-2026 08:58
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eracode:

 

Routing and motorway links sound messy and hugely expensive either way - seems the mayor is on a hiding to nothing with this.

 

 

The cost comparator is a tunnel under the harbour.




Mike

trig42
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  #3458578 4-Feb-2026 09:34
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Whatever they do, has to include rail.

 

Light or heavy, I don't care, but rail.

quickymart
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  #3458582 4-Feb-2026 09:42
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trig42:

 

Whatever they do, has to include rail.

 

Light or heavy, I don't care, but rail.

 

 

^ this.
More roads = more cars = new road eventually gets congested = cycle repeats.

 

Rail = people inclined to leave their cars at home and take the train, reducing congestion. More people using the train? Just add another carriage. Far, far easier than trying to add another motorway lane.

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  #3458600 4-Feb-2026 10:15
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trig42:

 

Whatever they do, has to include rail.

 

Light or heavy, I don't care, but rail.

 


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