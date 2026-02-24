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ForumsOff topicMost annoying commercials
Rikkitic

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#324066 24-Feb-2026 12:40
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Even those of us who have left linear TV behind forever still see commercials. They are everywhere, and getting worse. I still cling to the News at Six and that is where they congregate. Some are more annoying than others. Here are a couple of mine:

 

Trivago.

 

Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. I am so sick of seeing those endlessly repeated spots. Every 3 f-ing seconds! The name is burned into my memory forever. I will never, under any circumstances, ever use them for anything, even if it means sleeping on a park bench!

 

Pam's

 

It is a store brand, for christsake. The fact that a lot of people buy it has nothing to do with its 'popularity'. It is marginally cheaper, full stop. This commercial is deceptive and dishonest and that is why it annoys me. 

 

Feel free to add your own. Unfortunately, there is a lot to choose from.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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rb99
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  #3463992 24-Feb-2026 12:50
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Pretty much anything on our local radio station. Half of them are more than a decade old. The other half are for estate agents - blah blah blah 'SOLD' blah 'SOLD' extra blah blah 'SOLD'.

 

I possibly hate sponsorship even more though. Apparently if it weren't for Harvey Norman or someone selling chainsaws we'd got nothing but silence between the ads.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

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  #3463994 24-Feb-2026 12:53
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Trivago TV Ad I agree really annoying and how they compare pricing between rooms they paid. The guy that paid more could of had a better / bigger room with better views!

 

And the guys prefect white teeth!!

k1w1k1d
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  #3463997 24-Feb-2026 12:55
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Trivago. I think it has something to do with the teeth?

 

2Degrees boat add. How can two phones ring the same number at the same time?



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  #3463998 24-Feb-2026 12:56
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I just want to smack those teeth out.

 

 




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Behodar
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  #3464000 24-Feb-2026 12:56
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I don't watch traditional TV, but there are many ads on YouTube that annoy me.

 

I've previously mentioned the barrage of Chemist Warehouse ads. They seemed to drop off for a couple of months, but they came back with a vengeance a few weeks ago. In YouTube you can choose "Show fewer Chemist Warehouse ads", which I did, but they still show up and the option to show fewer is no longer there (or, rather, it now wants to you reduce individual subcategories, e.g. "Show fewer beauty ads", "Show fewer Maybelline ads", etc.)

 

There are other annoying ones too but they're not coming to mind at the moment.

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  #3464001 24-Feb-2026 12:58
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k1w1k1d:

 

Trivago. I think it has something to do with the teeth?

 

2Degrees boat ad. How can two phones ring the same number at the same time?

 

 

Call waiting and merge calls? 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).
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  #3464002 24-Feb-2026 12:59
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Behodar:

 

I don't watch traditional TV, but there are many ads on YouTube that annoy me.

 

 

@Behodar Ads on YouTube what is that? FYI I don't pay a monthly fee

yitz
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  #3464003 24-Feb-2026 13:02
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There's ads on TV about TV ads now too... the Think TV one about how TV ads get your attention for longer.

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  #3464004 24-Feb-2026 13:05
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The Rock plays an ad in which they leave a vowel out of all the words it would normally occur in.  It is horrendously annoying.  I change stations the second I hear it.




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  #3464005 24-Feb-2026 13:06
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Pretty much all TV advertising is annoying as they are generally loud and spoil the tone or mood of the desired program or movie.

 

I got so annoyed with TV advertising I built a remote that mutes the adverts for about 4 minutes which works out pretty well.

 

Gives me time to make a coffee, have a pee or read a chapter in a book.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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  #3464008 24-Feb-2026 13:09
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Linux:

 

Trivago TV Ad I agree really annoying and how they compare pricing between rooms they paid. The guy that paid more could of had a better / bigger room with better views!

 

And the guys prefect white teeth!!

 

 

That's Jurgen Klopp, former Liverpool FC manager along with several other teams.

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
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  #3464010 24-Feb-2026 13:14
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Rikkitic:

 

...

 

Feel free to add your own. Unfortunately, there is a lot to choose from.

 

 

 

 

My four most loathed:

 

  • Mercury Energy
  • OneNZ
  • The ANZ one where they're playing backyard cricket
  • Any KFC one where X gonna give it to me

I'm on my 3rd MySky remote because the mute button has worn out.




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yitz
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  #3464015 24-Feb-2026 13:21
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floydbloke:

 

My four most loathed:

 

  • Any KFC one where X gonna give it to me

 

You would have been glad late last year when the Colonel Hacker took over that one... 

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  #3464017 24-Feb-2026 13:27
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Linux:

 

Trivago TV Ad I agree really annoying and how they compare pricing between rooms they paid. The guy that paid more could of had a better / bigger room with better views!

 

And the guys prefect white teeth!!

 

 

Although you have got to love being told how to get a cheaper room by a multi-multi millionaire, 

 

Also he has almost no presence in NZ, whereas in most of Europe he's pretty unmistakeable...

 

https://www.goal.com/en-au/lists/jurgen-klopp-red-bull-salary-revealed-liverpool-boss-agreement-new-deal/blt97b55c65da46d0da

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3464020 24-Feb-2026 13:32
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yitz:

 

You would have been glad late last year when the Colonel Hacker took over that one... 

 

 

I really don't see what all the fuss was about. So what if a few people thought it was "creepy"? There are a lot of ads I disapprove of for other reasons, some of which are actually valid reasons to lodge a complaint. The campaign, which IIRC was due to run for 12 weeks, was pulled early, but I highly doubt the ASA would have upheld any of the complaints. Instead, we all missed out on the promotions, some of which were actually quite good when compared to normal pricing.

 

 

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