Even those of us who have left linear TV behind forever still see commercials. They are everywhere, and getting worse. I still cling to the News at Six and that is where they congregate. Some are more annoying than others. Here are a couple of mine:

Trivago.

Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. Trivago. I am so sick of seeing those endlessly repeated spots. Every 3 f-ing seconds! The name is burned into my memory forever. I will never, under any circumstances, ever use them for anything, even if it means sleeping on a park bench!

Pam's

It is a store brand, for christsake. The fact that a lot of people buy it has nothing to do with its 'popularity'. It is marginally cheaper, full stop. This commercial is deceptive and dishonest and that is why it annoys me.

Feel free to add your own. Unfortunately, there is a lot to choose from.