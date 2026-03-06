Who is the oldest Geekzoner here? Also the youngest? We might have an interesting demographic going. I will start. I am 81. Two funs in heading to make it meaningful.
You win.
You've got 10 years on me.
74.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
73
79 in three months.
I'm just a youngster.
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I’m nearly sixty according to my work colleagues.
currently 56.5 years old.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
@frietasm ... >We might have an interesting demographic going.<
After submissions, a look at the age spread might be an interesting stat for you?
I wonder what the age spread among regular contributors/discussions might also be?
In my mind I'm 30, my body thinks it's 90, my actual age is 60.
The Institute of Unfinished Research has concluded that 6 out of 10 people
OP also asked about youngest. We haven’t had a contender for that yet.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
So far I'm the youngest at 44, but I'm sure someone can beat that!
I am a little over three years away from claiming the Boomer Dole.
29.
Previous forums I've used have had a 'minimum age' that attracted an instant ban if you admitted to being under it. I had a quick skim of the FUGs but couldn't find one, but we might still not get (or want) anyone admitting to being under say 13.
Maybe Geekzone should be renamed the Geriatric Zone.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
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