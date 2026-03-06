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Rikkitic

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#324150 6-Mar-2026 16:15
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Who is the oldest Geekzoner here? Also the youngest? We might have an interesting demographic going. I will start. I am 81. Two funs in heading to make it meaningful.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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MadEngineer
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  #3467321 6-Mar-2026 16:36
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You win. 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



larknz
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  #3467355 6-Mar-2026 21:32
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You've got 10 years on me.

eracode
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  #3467359 6-Mar-2026 21:46
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74. 




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



PolicyGuy
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  #3467464 7-Mar-2026 08:18
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73

JayADee
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  #3467466 7-Mar-2026 08:21
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Turning 60 soon. 

Rickles
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  #3467474 7-Mar-2026 09:23
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79 in three months.

 
 
 
 

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freitasm
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  #3467477 7-Mar-2026 09:43
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I'm just a youngster.




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Handsomedan
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  #3467478 7-Mar-2026 10:13
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I’m nearly sixty according to my work colleagues. 
currently 56.5 years old. 




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Rickles
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  #3467485 7-Mar-2026 10:56
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@frietasm ... >We might have an interesting demographic going.<

 

After submissions, a look at the age spread might be an interesting stat for you?   

 

I wonder what the age spread among regular contributors/discussions might also be?

floydbloke
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  #3467486 7-Mar-2026 11:05
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In my mind I'm 30, my body thinks it's 90, my actual age is 60.




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eracode
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  #3467490 7-Mar-2026 11:23
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OP also asked about youngest. We haven’t had a contender for that yet.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

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alasta
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  #3467548 7-Mar-2026 15:27
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So far I'm the youngest at 44, but I'm sure someone can beat that!

johno1234
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  #3467552 7-Mar-2026 15:57
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I am a little over three years away from claiming the Boomer Dole. 

SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3467568 7-Mar-2026 16:51
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29.

 

 

 

Previous forums I've used have had a 'minimum age' that attracted an instant ban if you admitted to being under it. I had a quick skim of the FUGs but couldn't find one, but we might still not get (or want) anyone admitting to being under say 13.


Rikkitic

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  #3467632 7-Mar-2026 17:38
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Maybe Geekzone should be renamed the Geriatric Zone.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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