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ForumsOff topicUS Butter imported by PaknSave as cheaper than NZ Brands
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#324151 6-Mar-2026 18:59
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This is just getting stupid -US Butter cheaper in NZ  https://www.nzherald.co.nz/the-country/news/imported-us-butter-lands-in-paknsave-as-cheaper-699-option-to-kiwi-blocks/VPSGARVWTBGLXCPDMT2VJ2YH5Y/ Stores than anything sourced locally

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mattwnz
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  #3467352 6-Mar-2026 21:07
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crazy the carbon miles on each block yet still cheap. I wonder how it actually compares



Starlith
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  #3467353 6-Mar-2026 21:16
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It’s cheaper but not by much and it’s not from grass fed milk which is typically what nz butter is all about. Would take grass fed over grain any day especially if it’s from US.

MadEngineer
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  #3467354 6-Mar-2026 21:19
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Try cooking with it. 




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Technofreak
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  #3467361 6-Mar-2026 21:51
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The price of New Zealand dairy produce is set by an international auction process. Supply and demand drive the price. Fonterra have no meaningfull influence of the price they get.

 

While this US butter may not be bought and sold by the same process it's a fair bet to say that it's selling price is still largely affected by the auction process. That leads to the question, why is it cheaper?




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wellygary
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  #3467362 6-Mar-2026 21:56
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mattwnz:

 

crazy the carbon miles on each block yet still cheap. I wonder how it actually compares

 

 

Because International Shipping is actually incredibly efficient, the cost in $ and Carbon of moving a full container around the world is remarkably low..

 

Its why the whole "High miles = Bad" is actually a misnomer, A grass fed cow that spends its life outdoors in NZ has a significanly lower Carbon footprint than a grain fed, lot raised animal in the US/Europe...

 

 

 

 

 

 

pdh

pdh
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  #3467456 7-Mar-2026 04:23
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>and it’s not from grass fed milk which is typically what nz butter is all about

 

I've eaten a lot of butter in a lot of countries round the world... and never met a bad one.
Maybe I've been lucky.

 

Obviously our butter is sought-after - but I'm happy with a cheaper alternative that isn't spelled margarine.

 
 
 
 

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farcus
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  #3467511 7-Mar-2026 12:37
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wellygary:

 

. . . A grass fed cow that spends its life outdoors in NZ has a significanly lower Carbon footprint than a grain fed, lot raised animal in the US/Europe...

 

 

but those grain fed cows sure do taste a whole lot better (meat - no idea on the butter but I think it wouldn't be that different).

MikeB4
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  #3467513 7-Mar-2026 12:56
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Technofreak:

 

The price of New Zealand dairy produce is set by an international auction process. Supply and demand drive the price. Fonterra have no meaningfull influence of the price they get.

 

While this US butter may not be bought and sold by the same process it's a fair bet to say that it's selling price is still largely affected by the auction process. That leads to the question, why is it cheaper?

 

 

The answer for Aotearoa= near monopoly




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MadEngineer
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  #3467515 7-Mar-2026 13:03
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MadEngineer:

 

Try cooking with it. 

 

clarification: it has less fat which you’ll need to take into consideration. 




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KrazyKid
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  #3467527 7-Mar-2026 13:52
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If it's cheaper people will buy it. 

 

It will sell will.

Technofreak
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  #3467531 7-Mar-2026 14:22
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MikeB4:

 

Technofreak:

 

The price of New Zealand dairy produce is set by an international auction process. Supply and demand drive the price. Fonterra have no meaningfull influence of the price they get.

 

While this US butter may not be bought and sold by the same process it's a fair bet to say that it's selling price is still largely affected by the auction process. That leads to the question, why is it cheaper?

 

 

The answer for Aotearoa= near monopoly

 

 

Duopoly actually. The two supermarket chains drive the retail price of dairy products in New Zealand, not Fonterra. Fonterra is a price taker




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Technofreak
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  #3467532 7-Mar-2026 14:30
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It's not that much cheaper, less than 3%. 

 

From reading the article it would seem the USA is getting rid of excess local capacity by lowering the price. Also as already mentioned it has a lower fat content. All in all not really comparing apples with apples cost wise.

 

It'll be interesting to see what happens when the over supply in the US market disappears. 




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huckster
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  #3467536 7-Mar-2026 14:47
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Whitish. Bit saltier than I am used to. Prefer the local butter.

gzt

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  #3467539 7-Mar-2026 14:53
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Starlith: It’s cheaper but not by much and it’s not from grass fed milk which is typically what nz butter is all about. Would take grass fed over grain any day especially if it’s from US.

Likewise in USA the feed for those corralled cows will be GMO grain. Not that it will affect the final product much at all. Just if you don't want to support a GMO dependent industry.

quickymart
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  #3467540 7-Mar-2026 14:53
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Technofreak:

 

From reading the article it would seem the USA is getting rid of excess local capacity by lowering the price.

 

 

Is it similar to this American government scheme back in the 80s? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_cheese

 

 

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