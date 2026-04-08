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ForumsOff topicNormalcy after peace deal?
Batman

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#324429 8-Apr-2026 13:29
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So according to the POTUS tweet, US and Iran has agreed to Iran's 10 points and Iran has agreed to US 15 points as a basis of ceasefire ...

 

I have no idea what those points are but maybe we can all move on?

 

Or is there more gotchas to come.

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Batman

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  #3479173 8-Apr-2026 13:30
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Anyway, as an unexpected effect, anti-green parties are causing everyone to at least want to be be less reliant on fossil fuels!

 

Would that be fair to say?



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  #3479175 8-Apr-2026 13:31
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No, I'm still going to continue growling and barking at my 94 year old neighbour when she walks in front of our house.

 

 

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  #3479176 8-Apr-2026 13:32
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Existing thread : https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=184&topicid=324109

 

 

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