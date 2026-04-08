So according to the POTUS tweet, US and Iran has agreed to Iran's 10 points and Iran has agreed to US 15 points as a basis of ceasefire ...
I have no idea what those points are but maybe we can all move on?
Or is there more gotchas to come.
Anyway, as an unexpected effect, anti-green parties are causing everyone to at least want to be be less reliant on fossil fuels!
Would that be fair to say?
No, I'm still going to continue growling and barking at my 94 year old neighbour when she walks in front of our house.
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