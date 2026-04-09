NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hi everyone,

I want to buy a benchtop convection oven from another country because the big wide ones are out of stock in NZ, and stores have confirmed they won’t be restocking. I was wondering, is it safe to import one?

I’ve bought small appliances from overseas before, like rice cookers, and there wasn’t any problem aside from not having the NZ plug type, so I had to buy a travel adapter to use it.

Has anyone done this before with a convection oven? I know warranty wont be covered. Any help would be much appreciated.

Thanks