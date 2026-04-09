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ForumsOff topicIs it safe to buy a convection oven (a.k.a benchtop oven) from overseas for NZ?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

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#324437 9-Apr-2026 18:26
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Hi everyone,

 

I want to buy a benchtop convection oven from another country because the big wide ones are out of stock in NZ, and stores have confirmed they won’t be restocking. I was wondering, is it safe to import one?

 

I’ve bought small appliances from overseas before, like rice cookers, and there wasn’t any problem aside from not having the NZ plug type, so I had to buy a travel adapter to use it.

 

Has anyone done this before with a convection oven? I know warranty wont be covered. Any help would be much appreciated.

 

Thanks

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RunningMan
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  #3479574 9-Apr-2026 19:17
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I wouldn't be using a travel adapter with a high current draw appliance like that.



eracode
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  #3479578 9-Apr-2026 19:39
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What country? i.e. what electrical system do they use?

 

Surely this is fundamental - big difference between say Australia and US.




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  #3479584 9-Apr-2026 19:49
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Talk to a sparky.

 

Or else you could end up in a long conversation with your insurance company should anything go wrong.




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old3eyes
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  #3479589 9-Apr-2026 20:37
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eracode:

 

What country? i.e. what electrical system do they use?

 

Surely this is fundamental - big difference between say Australia and US.

 

 

True but mist high current electrical items in the US are 240 volt 




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NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3479591 9-Apr-2026 21:03
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RunningMan:

 

I wouldn't be using a travel adapter with a high current draw appliance like that.

 

 

Oh shoot for reals? What do u suggest to use? Is it possible to get a electrician to maybe change the appliance plug type to NZ plug type or maybe change the wall outlet type to match the plug type of that country? 

NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3479592 9-Apr-2026 21:05
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xpd:

 

Talk to a sparky.

 

Or else you could end up in a long conversation with your insurance company should anything go wrong.

 

 

Thanks for looking out. I assume the sparky would change/convert the appliance plug type to a NZ plug type? sorry for asking, new to this.

 
 
 
 

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NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3479593 9-Apr-2026 21:07
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eracode:

 

What country? i.e. what electrical system do they use?

 

Surely this is fundamental - big difference between say Australia and US.

 

 

Rice cooker from Japan, Convection Oven from Malaysia. 

eracode
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  #3479596 9-Apr-2026 21:16
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old3eyes:

 

eracode:

 

What country? i.e. what electrical system do they use?

 

Surely this is fundamental - big difference between say Australia and US.

 

 

True but mist high current electrical items in the US are 240 volt 

 



 

That’s only large, hard-wired and built-in appliances like ovens and water heaters. Does not include small benchtop appliances like OP is looking at - which are all 110V.




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gzt

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  #3479599 9-Apr-2026 21:20
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I believe Malaysia uses 240v exactly like NZ?

NglButiLoveTechnolog

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  #3479600 9-Apr-2026 21:22
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Not sure if screenshots allowed, but heres the specs of the benchtop convection oven:

Stu

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  #3479603 9-Apr-2026 21:35
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NglButiLoveTechnolog:

 

RunningMan:

 

I wouldn't be using a travel adapter with a high current draw appliance like that.

 

 

Oh shoot for reals? What do u suggest to use? Is it possible to get a electrician to maybe change the appliance plug type to NZ plug type or maybe change the wall outlet type to match the plug type of that country? 

 

 

Pretty sure you can't change the wall socket to match the plug of the imported device, but talk with a suitably qualified electrician in regards to making modifications to plugs. There's also the matter of requiring a Supplier Declaration of Conformity (SDoC) for any electrical item connected to mains supply, which probably isn't something the appliance will ship with if you're just buying a single item from an overseas seller. 




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SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3479646 10-Apr-2026 08:36
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Stu:

 

Pretty sure you can't change the wall socket to match the plug of the imported device, but talk with a suitably qualified electrician in regards to making modifications to plugs. There's also the matter of requiring a Supplier Declaration of Conformity (SDoC) for any electrical item connected to mains supply, which probably isn't something the appliance will ship with if you're just buying a single item from an overseas seller. 

 

 

An electrical worker may rely on other credible documentation in lieu of an SDoC. It's only a declaration that refers to actual certification documents.

 

I have a handmade socket using an off-the-shelf IEC C14 connector and blank plate in the wall. This was made and installed by a commercial electrician who was very strict about following rules, so certifying another socket type is probably permissible, but changing the plug on the product is simpler.

robjg63
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  #3479669 10-Apr-2026 10:00
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Looking at the screenshot of specs, it should work ok on NZ mains - same voltage etc.

 

It looks like it uses the same power draw as a heater - so should be ok on a 10A power outlet.

 

Malaysia seems to use the UK power plug - so that would need changing to an NZ plug.

 

I assume that an electrician could/would easily change that for you.

 

If you are buying from malaysia, wont the freight be prohibitive though?




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SpartanVXL
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  #3479676 10-Apr-2026 10:28
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Japan electronics are 100v 50/60Hz and won’t work here without a step down transformer.

 

Malaysia uses UK plug and 240v so will be fine, but always check the specs before purchase.

 

As for needing a sparky, you can replace the plug yourself if you don’t trust the adapters 10A rating. Buy from bunnings/mitre 10, crack open or cut off the UK plug and follow a guide on rewiring it to the nz plug. 

 

I guess I grew up around too many brits to ever consider calling a sparky, anything brought over from the UK promptly had it’s end lopped off and replaced.

shk292
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  #3479929 10-Apr-2026 18:37
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It wasn’t that long ago that all appliances were sold without plugs in UK, with the buyer having to fit a suitably fused plug at home. It’s an easy enough task to do provided you know which end of a screw driver to hold

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