Something I've been seeing more of lately, and even experienced myself recently while selling my gaming PC and just curious as to others views on it... no one is right or wrong.

I had my PC listed on FB for $1700. I'm in Auckland. Someone messaged me and said they'd take it for $1300 because they have drive from Hamilton (and this was just as fuel prices started going up).

My response was "Costs me around $20 to get to Hamilton, why would I want to lose $400 in the deal because of where you are" - as expected they didn't reply.

I've since seen other people posting in retro gaming groups for example, "got this game today, was listed for $200, its worth $400 on Ebay and I got them down to $100 because its a 2.5hr drive for me to pick it up"

I don't understand why a seller should lose money because of how far the buyer has to travel to get the item. As a buyer, yes, of course getting the item at 50% less the asking price is a score but on the other side, I don't get it.

I just bought an RC car on TM for $200 that was worth $600, there was no way I was going to try and get an even better price because I had to drive to get it. If its already a deal.......

Thoughts ?