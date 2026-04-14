🚀 Built a Dual-Stack Download Accelerator (IPv4 + IPv6 combined speeds)

Been playing around with my seedbox (OVH → NZ) and noticed IPv6 was way faster than IPv4… so I thought — why not use both at the same time?

Ended up building a downloader that:

• Splits files into chunks

• Downloads some over IPv4 + some over IPv6

• Merges everything back into one file

• Actually combines bandwidth from both paths

💡 Result: getting closer to total combined throughput instead of being limited to one protocol.

It also handles:

• Resume support

• File Browser share links

• Fallback if range requests aren’t supported

• Option to ignore SSL (for self-hosted setups)

👉 Code here: https://github.com/aj6828/Dualstack-downloader

As far as I know, this is the only tool capable of doing this — and possibly one of the first implementations like it.

Give it a go and as always, feedback is much appreciated ill improve the code as i go 🙌