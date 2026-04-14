🚀 Built a Dual-Stack Download Accelerator (IPv4 + IPv6 combined speeds)
Been playing around with my seedbox (OVH → NZ) and noticed IPv6 was way faster than IPv4… so I thought — why not use both at the same time?
Ended up building a downloader that:
• Splits files into chunks
• Downloads some over IPv4 + some over IPv6
• Merges everything back into one file
• Actually combines bandwidth from both paths
💡 Result: getting closer to total combined throughput instead of being limited to one protocol.
It also handles:
• Resume support
• File Browser share links
• Fallback if range requests aren’t supported
• Option to ignore SSL (for self-hosted setups)
👉 Code here: https://github.com/aj6828/Dualstack-downloader
As far as I know, this is the only tool capable of doing this — and possibly one of the first implementations like it.
Give it a go and as always, feedback is much appreciated ill improve the code as i go 🙌