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ForumsOff topicBuilt a Dual-Stack Download Accelerator (IPv4 + IPv6 combined speeds)
aj6828

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#324474 14-Apr-2026 23:52
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🚀 Built a Dual-Stack Download Accelerator (IPv4 + IPv6 combined speeds)

 

Been playing around with my seedbox (OVH → NZ) and noticed IPv6 was way faster than IPv4… so I thought — why not use both at the same time?

 

Ended up building a downloader that:
• Splits files into chunks
• Downloads some over IPv4 + some over IPv6
• Merges everything back into one file
• Actually combines bandwidth from both paths

 

💡 Result: getting closer to total combined throughput instead of being limited to one protocol.

 

It also handles:
• Resume support
• File Browser share links
• Fallback if range requests aren’t supported
• Option to ignore SSL (for self-hosted setups)

 

👉 Code here: https://github.com/aj6828/Dualstack-downloader

 

As far as I know, this is the only tool capable of doing this — and possibly one of the first implementations like it.

 

Give it a go and as always, feedback is much appreciated ill improve the code as i go 🙌




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aj6828

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  #3480918 14-Apr-2026 23:57
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(BTW it’s written in Python, so you’ll need Python 3 to run it)  open cmd

 

python3 dualstack.py




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