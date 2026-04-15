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ForumsOff topicThat poor dog!
Rikkitic

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#324479 15-Apr-2026 15:03
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Posted here because it is a dog. At least I think it is. One can only sympathise.

 

 




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Tinkerisk
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  #3481050 15-Apr-2026 15:06
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Luckily, he doesn't know how crazy he looks. 😁




     

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k1w1k1d
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  #3481054 15-Apr-2026 15:44
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Being a cat person, I reckon that dog looks hideous.

 

 

elpenguino
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  #3481060 15-Apr-2026 15:59
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Somebody gets the regular job of shaving the beast around the nether regions. Lucky them !




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johno1234
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  #3481068 15-Apr-2026 16:10
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That's animal abuse, surely?

Jase2985
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  #3481072 15-Apr-2026 16:29
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johno1234:

 

That's animal abuse, surely?

 

 

to some, probably, to others, no its a prize winning dog.

 

have you seen some of the haircuts people have these days, just a tragic. look at the NRL for an example.

networkn
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  #3481140 15-Apr-2026 18:09
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Jase2985:

 

to some, probably, to others, no its a prize winning dog.

 

have you seen some of the haircuts people have these days, just a tragic. look at the NRL for an example.

 

 

I recall the president of the German Shepherd Club walking past Thunder and I during one of our visits, and in a shrill voice asked the dogs age. When I told her, she looked me right in the eye and said the dog was beyond saving and I should 'get rid of him' because without his ears up he wasn't a real Shepherd. 

 

Some people are nut bags. A few weeks later up came on ear then a week later the other. 3 months later I was at an event and she walked boy and commented (seemingly having not recognised either of us) what an incredible looking dog he was, and why wasn't I showing him? 

 

 

 
 
 
 

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  #3481157 15-Apr-2026 19:31
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networkn:

 

why wasn't I showing him? 

 

 

"Because then I'd have to talk to you."

gzt

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  #3481165 15-Apr-2026 20:41
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networkn: I recall the president of the German Shepherd Club walking past Thunder and I during one of our visits, and in a shrill voice asked the dogs age. When I told her, she looked me right in the eye and said the dog was beyond saving and I should 'get rid of him' because without his ears up he wasn't a real Shepherd.

The breeding side of it can be a very cruel business.

Bluntj
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  #3481173 15-Apr-2026 21:31
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Shaving everyday is such a curse!!!!

Rikkitic

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  #3481176 15-Apr-2026 21:45
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Bluntj:

 

Shaving everyday is such a curse!!!!

 

 

Especially if it is your pubic area!

 

 




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farcus
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  #3481207 16-Apr-2026 00:28
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I hate poodles (and all small dogs).
Making it look ridiculous is probably an improvment over a standard poodle!!

Looks like Grace Jones 

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