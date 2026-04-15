Posted here because it is a dog. At least I think it is. One can only sympathise.
Luckily, he doesn't know how crazy he looks. 😁
Being a cat person, I reckon that dog looks hideous.
Somebody gets the regular job of shaving the beast around the nether regions. Lucky them !
Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21
That's animal abuse, surely?
johno1234:
That's animal abuse, surely?
to some, probably, to others, no its a prize winning dog.
have you seen some of the haircuts people have these days, just a tragic. look at the NRL for an example.
Jase2985:
to some, probably, to others, no its a prize winning dog.
have you seen some of the haircuts people have these days, just a tragic. look at the NRL for an example.
I recall the president of the German Shepherd Club walking past Thunder and I during one of our visits, and in a shrill voice asked the dogs age. When I told her, she looked me right in the eye and said the dog was beyond saving and I should 'get rid of him' because without his ears up he wasn't a real Shepherd.
Some people are nut bags. A few weeks later up came on ear then a week later the other. 3 months later I was at an event and she walked boy and commented (seemingly having not recognised either of us) what an incredible looking dog he was, and why wasn't I showing him?
networkn:
why wasn't I showing him?
"Because then I'd have to talk to you."
networkn: I recall the president of the German Shepherd Club walking past Thunder and I during one of our visits, and in a shrill voice asked the dogs age. When I told her, she looked me right in the eye and said the dog was beyond saving and I should 'get rid of him' because without his ears up he wasn't a real Shepherd.
Shaving everyday is such a curse!!!!
Bluntj:
Shaving everyday is such a curse!!!!
Especially if it is your pubic area!
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I hate poodles (and all small dogs).
Making it look ridiculous is probably an improvment over a standard poodle!!
Looks like Grace Jones
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