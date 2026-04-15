Jase2985: to some, probably, to others, no its a prize winning dog. have you seen some of the haircuts people have these days, just a tragic. look at the NRL for an example.

I recall the president of the German Shepherd Club walking past Thunder and I during one of our visits, and in a shrill voice asked the dogs age. When I told her, she looked me right in the eye and said the dog was beyond saving and I should 'get rid of him' because without his ears up he wasn't a real Shepherd.

Some people are nut bags. A few weeks later up came on ear then a week later the other. 3 months later I was at an event and she walked boy and commented (seemingly having not recognised either of us) what an incredible looking dog he was, and why wasn't I showing him?