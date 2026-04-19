Alan Carr won the Celebrity Traitors UK last year, the cast included other luvvies such as Stephen Fry.

What struck me was the difference in behaviour between the celebrities compared to the standard edition with, dare I say, common people. The celebrities themselves were actually fawning over other celebrities.

The game is all about trust, we still have caveman brains and can meaningfully deal with knowing about a hundred people. Jared Diamond reports that todays stone-age tribes have three categories of people:

Those they know and trust Those they know and don't trust Everyone else, and they don't trust them.

So it appears that the common people acted in a more honest way, where all were equal and unknown, so could not be automatically trusted. The celebrities had already arranged themselves in a trust network before they arrived and just continued their existing relationships almost ignoring the fact this was a brand new game environment.

Where am I going with this?

How can you trust a person you have never met, but you have only seen on TV or through some other media?

The follow up is how did both Trump and Boris Johnson both get elected to the highest offices when it was already well known they were both completely untrustworthy?

Now it gets worse, we are now having major global IT lifeblood replaced by AI when it is already well known that it is also untrustworthy.

How can things actually get better?