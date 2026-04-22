We've just advertised through Trade Me for tenants for a flat we let out.  I ticked the box about getting tenancy application forms (or similar), thinking I'd get sent some proforma application forms for prospective tenants to fill out.  However, it has added a link in the add for tenants to 'Apply for this property' - and that goes through Renti. 

 

To see those applications, I need to set up a Renti account.  I understand there's no cost to me for that, but they must be making money somewhere.  Has anyone had experience with this, from either a landlord's or tenant's point of view?