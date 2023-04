PRS has plenty of repeaters around the area, shame you are probably 50 years too young to be close to the same generation of people using them, if you can find a quiet spell (normally when the news is about to start, or after 7 when its their bed time) you may be able to use one.



But its a cheap way to communicate, all licence free, dont listen to the amateur bands anymore, should really program up a radio on 2m or 70cm and see whats out there now.



I know they have a system with IP linking of repeaters via the internet, so you can now communicate overseas, guess this may have spoilt the excitemenet for some of making a long distance contact on HF etc



Police are still Analogue but their Apco P25 Portables are being distributed out, but not fully Digital yet, they talk about it all being done in time for RWC2011