Tech specs on Chorus last mile equipment used
Apologies if this has been covered but I have searched for the tech specs on the UFB install to the house and have not found in depth details yet.  https://wikivividly.com/wiki/Internet_in_New_Zealand was a good source of general info but not on the fibre technology.

 

So my understanding so far is a fibre cable from the exchange to roadside enclosure.  Passive optical splitting is used to divide the single fibre link to 24 connections to individual properties.  All downstream data is combined and split for each property by the ONT/encryption and upstream is time multiplexed.  Bit like the old phone party line but a touch more secure :)

 

But can anyone fill me in on if the fibre connection is single or multi mode, types of joins being done (I had assumed they would be fused but looking at installs the fibre is being cleaved, a push on connector attached and then push fit into the ONT or roadside splitter), fibre type etc.

 

Any extra details or suggestions on where to look would be great.  I guess tech information the installers are given.

 

 

 

 

Single mode fibre. Always fusion spliced. Connectors are supposed to all be microscoped and result logged, but not sure of they still do that. Also light level attenuation is checked too, but again not sure if they still bother with that.



Is there something in particular that you are wanting to achieve with this knowledge?




Thanks chevrolux.

 

No nothing special with the knowledge.  Having just had it installed I am just interested in the technology being used.  A desire to lean as much as possible.



GPON architecture with 16 way splits for all deployments in recent years.

 

Multimode fibre is typically only used for short inbuilding fibre deployments and you'll never find it in large or any outdoor deployments due to the distance limitations.

chevrolux: Single mode fibre. Always fusion spliced. Connectors are supposed to all be microscoped and result logged, but not sure of they still do that. Also light level attenuation is checked too, but again not sure if they still bother with that.

 

in addition -  in Chorus's case / Splitting is done in either 32 (old standard - no longer deployed in new situations/additions) , 16 (standard), 8 , 4 or 0 - not 24 (no idea where that number came from)

 

Yes all non-connectorised jointing is done by fusion splicing (hence cleaving) / all connectorised jointing where required is done with face to face compression connectors (scoped and cleaned, if required, before insertion) - which are at least at both ends of the service delivery GPON & ONT

 

Optical Power levels are checked on installation against set levels for the location / these levels are monitored through the operation of the service / These levels are checked and verified during any repair or reconfiguration of the network ( The Service Companies payments are linked to these verification tests - no test/ not within spec - no payment untill it is or can be shown that the levels will no meet planed expections)

 

Each ONT is programmed (on installation ) with a unique Identity specific to that connection - The ONT then can be only used on that connection (thats why takeing it to a new location wont do you any good :-) ) - the Identity can be cloned but the PON will only responed to 1 ONT with that Identity and if a "rouge" ONT is connected to a PON port the PON will not communicate with it but log it and ignore it.

 

 

InstallerUFB:

 

Optical Power levels are checked on installation against set levels for the location / these levels are monitored through the operation of the service / These levels are checked and verified during any repair or reconfiguration of the network ( The Service Companies payments are linked to these verification tests - no test/ not within spec - no payment untill it is or can be shown that the levels will no meet planed expections)

 

 

Totally should be a visual inspection (photo) portion of that for repairs and reconfiguration ;)




Great info thanks InstallerUFB.  So is the roadside to ONT done with compression joints at both ends?  I didn't see any fusion joining going on where the building to roadside fibre was connected to the in ground roadside enclosure (but I t wasn't looking that closely)?

 

I also wondered why some property feed points came from pole boxes and others from in-ground enclosures. Or is that just convenience for the fibre runs changing between underground and overhead power poles?

 
 
 
 

hio77:

 

InstallerUFB:

 

Optical Power levels are checked on installation against set levels for the location / these levels are monitored through the operation of the service / These levels are checked and verified during any repair or reconfiguration of the network ( The Service Companies payments are linked to these verification tests - no test/ not within spec - no payment untill it is or can be shown that the levels will no meet planed expections)

 

 

Totally should be a visual inspection (photo) portion of that for repairs and reconfiguration ;)

 

 

If you mean the scope records - they are normally only stored by the service techs, as these are normally only one off situations (original install or specific to a type of degradation)

 

But all Operational testing is stored within the test system for future reference/verification - including the who/when/what, as well as a multi-day/24hr history window, so the Service Techs/ RSPs / Network Mngrs/Operator/Owners etc can see if/when degradation happens and when LOS (Loss of Service) happens.

 

 

andynz:

 

Great info thanks InstallerUFB.  So is the roadside to ONT done with compression joints at both ends?  I didn't see any fusion joining going on where the building to roadside fibre was connected to the in ground roadside enclosure (but I t wasn't looking that closely)?

 

I also wondered why some property feed points came from pole boxes and others from in-ground enclosures. Or is that just convenience for the fibre runs changing between underground and overhead power poles?

 

 

In a normal residential connection the only non-splicing is at either end (In the Exchange and at the ONT) - everything else is fusion spliced.(the exception would be in above ground cabinets - the Green or Cream ones with the rounded (or bullet Nosed) end/side - they are connectorised)

 

There would normally be 3 to 4 fusion joints on a single service line between the spliter and the ONT. These are checked and verified by the splicing machines (as they are done) and with signal level/loss checking during commissioning and restoration (as per my previous reply)

 

There are multiple types of delivery architecture and multiple combinations of each / What has been built to connect you could depend on many factors including and not limited too: What year/part of the project it was built, What the existing Copper network delivery architecture is/was, Physical conditions of the terrain - etc.  No one architecture is "signal level" superior to another. Most differences are actually there for ease of deployment.

 

 

 

So would it be correct that the optical splitter is at roadside not the exchange and therefore all the optical splitter connections are fused as well?

andynz: So would it be correct that the optical splitter is at roadside not the exchange and therefore all the optical splitter connections are fused as well?

 

 

 

The splitter could be anywhere in the Network and could be either Spliced or Connectorised, it all depends on the communal network architecture to a specific site/location but (as what is currenty being deployed/built) generally the spliter will be someone where in the below ground roadside furniture and would be most commonly be fusion spliced onto the service delivery fibre to the house

Great thanks for sharing your knowledge.  The end result in Whenuapai has been going from ADSL 16/1 to Fibre 100/20.  One happy camper here :)

 

 

Sorry for necro'ing this thread, but there's really good information in here and it seemed the best place to ask the question...

 

I see the reference to single mode fibre, but my question is whether the fiber deployed in residential chorus connections is single strand or double strand?  In other words, one strand for TX and the other strand for RX?  Figured @InstallerUFB or @hio77 would be able to share more info? 

 

Like the OP I'm just asking out of curiosity and wanting to learn more about what is being done here in NZ by Chorus.

Single fibre for all 4 freq used (by 4 =2 for RX/TX for Standard UFB and 2 RX/TX for Highspeed UFB, which all can operate on the same fibre at the same time) / the second fibre installed (in the same cable etc) is for quick restore if possible ( original design spec was for also the possible second service over fibre - FibreTV but as we all know streaming services over the internet overtook that idea)

 

 

