Apologies if this has been covered but I have searched for the tech specs on the UFB install to the house and have not found in depth details yet. https://wikivividly.com/wiki/Internet_in_New_Zealand was a good source of general info but not on the fibre technology.

So my understanding so far is a fibre cable from the exchange to roadside enclosure. Passive optical splitting is used to divide the single fibre link to 24 connections to individual properties. All downstream data is combined and split for each property by the ONT/encryption and upstream is time multiplexed. Bit like the old phone party line but a touch more secure :)

But can anyone fill me in on if the fibre connection is single or multi mode, types of joins being done (I had assumed they would be fused but looking at installs the fibre is being cleaved, a push on connector attached and then push fit into the ONT or roadside splitter), fibre type etc.

Any extra details or suggestions on where to look would be great. I guess tech information the installers are given.