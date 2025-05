Most fiber plan's have ditched data caps, and only offer an unlimited tier. Sadly not ideal for your application.



The first exception I could find is sparks unplan. They simply charge you the price of the band you fall in each month:

for 100/20:

Less than 60gb: $69/mo

60GB -120gb: $79

120+GB: $79

You should sit in the cheapest tier most months while the batch is not occupied.

The second exception I could find is 2 degrees that offer a 100/20 80GB plan for $75 per month. (take $10 off if you have a 2 deg pay monthly mobile). The unlimited plan is only $10 more, For me this would be worth it not to worry about data caps when I am at the batch.

Otherwise, you could consider the cheaper end of unlimited plans:

Vodafone 100/20 $83/mo (24mo term, take $10 off if you have a mobile plan with Vodafone)

Bigpipe 100/20 $79/mo

Skinny 30/10 $73/mo (or $78/mo for 100/20)

If you have a 2 degrees or vodafone pay monthly mobile in the family, the unlimited plans from those providers are quite competitive.







Even if cellular was available, I would still recommend have UFB connected at the moment, while installs are subsidized.