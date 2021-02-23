Can someone please recommend a good provider for baseband telephone service (ie where an analog phone the plugs directly into a DSL splitter) and ADSL. A lot of the providers seem to be pulling out of this market.

(The reason that I ask is that our neighbour is shopping around for a better deal on power, telephone and broadband. The only broadband/phone options in the area are ADSL and sat. . The local ADSL is congested, and several people have had problems when they swapped to a provider that used a VoIP modem. Eg calls dropped, missed calls, poor voice quality, muting)

Any recommendations appreciated.