Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandRecommendation wanted for baseband telephone service
tim0001

179 posts

Master Geek


#281534 23-Feb-2021 12:53
Send private message quote this post

Can someone please recommend a good provider for baseband telephone service (ie where an analog phone the plugs directly into a DSL splitter) and ADSL.  A lot of the providers seem to be pulling out of this market.

 

(The reason that I ask is that our neighbour is shopping around for a better deal on power, telephone and broadband. The only broadband/phone options in the area are ADSL and sat. . The local ADSL is congested, and several people have had problems when they swapped to a provider that used a VoIP modem. Eg calls dropped, missed calls, poor voice quality, muting)

 

Any recommendations appreciated.

Create new topic
myfullflavour
844 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #2661822 23-Feb-2021 13:37
Send private message quote this post

We do it. $90 for ADSL broadband and $10 for POTS. https://fullflavour.nz

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
nztim
2620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2661905 23-Feb-2021 17:49
Send private message quote this post

myfullflavour: We do it. $90 for ADSL broadband and $10 for POTS. https://fullflavour.nz


POTs or ISAM-V?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

tim0001

179 posts

Master Geek


  #2662544 25-Feb-2021 09:02
Send private message quote this post

Thanks @myfullflavour.  Is it typically "baseband Ip"  (ISAMV card) for rural locations now?  (Which looks exactly like POTS to the customer I assume). 

 

Getting a telephone service is so complicated now...😬



myfullflavour
844 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3074317 9-May-2023 18:36
Send private message quote this post

Typically ISAMV, but as far as the customer is concerned it's just a traditional analog phone.

We're seeing more requests for Copper Landline now that Spark has accelerated the shutdown process. Most customers are unaware they can simply change their provider to continue receiving copper broadband-only or copper broadband & phone service.

nztim
2620 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3074332 9-May-2023 19:33
Send private message quote this post

myfullflavour: Typically ISAMV, but as far as the customer is concerned it's just a traditional analog phone.

We're seeing more requests for Copper Landline now that Spark has accelerated the shutdown process. Most customers are unaware they can simply change their provider to continue receiving copper broadband-only or copper broadband & phone service.

 

They can't if they are in a Specified Fibre Area (SFA). From June 1 - Once the NEAX goes its Fibre or FWA in non SFA its simply a case of changing RSP,

 

Most RSPs don't want to deal with BBIP they just want to sell voice off their RGW or ONT




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

myfullflavour
844 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #3074334 9-May-2023 19:34
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I’m specially referring to rural non-fibre areas.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 