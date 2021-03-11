Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHouse call asking to install fibre
Rickles

#282780 11-Mar-2021 16:31
A friend recently got a knock on his home door ostensibly from a Chorus representative saying that UFB was now available in his street and that Chorus will come and install cable to their place 'free of charge' .... process consisted of a 'scope' visit and then an installation visit.

 

Caller also said the installation did not require immediate sign-up to any ISP plan, simply that the fibre was there ready to roll if and when the home owner wanted to.

 

Has anyone heard of this going on?  Maybe it's like electricity in that the wires are there, but up to home owner to get connected?  I do wonder why Chorus seems to be taking this lead.

 

 

 

 

SATTV
  #2671772 11-Mar-2021 16:39
Enable were doing this when they completed their rollout in Christchurch, they get paid for the installation even though there is not internet connection.

 

 

 

Chorus have also said they want to do the street in a week so every chance they will be door knocking and minimizing techs time in traffic going from one side of town to the other. Makes good sense if you ask me. 

 

 

 

 

 

 




dfnt
  #2671780 11-Mar-2021 16:40
There's been numerous instances of this on Geekzone and is pretty much legitimate

 

Honestly its usually in your best interest to move to fibre anyway, it's a superior product

Eva888
  #2671781 11-Mar-2021 16:41
Yes that’s exactly what happened to me. At first I felt a bit suspicious because he seemed to appear out of nowhere and was rather unassuming, but after talking for a while and realising he was legit I let him scope out the work. He made a date on the spot for the installation to happen and the installers arrived a few weeks later on target. It certainly wasn’t aggressive salesmanship and there was an almost take it or leave it approach.



Rickles

  #2671789 11-Mar-2021 16:44
Thanks all ... being on Voda HFC I hadn't really been keeping up with pure fibre installs etc.

 

I now see on the Chorus web site their option to have fibre installed currently at no cost.

nztim
  #2671795 11-Mar-2021 16:51
I guess this is about getting the SAMID intact, meaning, if someone wanted fibre it could just be activated rather than an install 

 

 

 

Seems odd that they would be doing it for no monthly fee




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

ajw

ajw
  #2671796 11-Mar-2021 16:51
Yes has been common here in Lower Hutt and newlands.

ghettomaster
  #2671805 11-Mar-2021 17:02
As mentioned it makes sense to get as many in an area completed at once.

Also there is a time limit on the government subsidised installs. That makes it in Chorus’ interest to get as many completed as possible, regardless of if they get activated immediately or not.

I for one don’t see that as a waste of government money. It’ll get used sooner or later and it could accelerate the shutdown of the copper network.



deadlyllama
  #2671867 11-Mar-2021 19:09
You can request an install via their website too - I've just done this for our new house. Means you get to deal directly with Chorus, no doing everything through the RSP. Also meant I can call back and see if any earlier scope of install appointments are available.

sidefx
  #2672143 12-Mar-2021 08:24
Rickles:

 

A friend recently got a knock on his home door ostensibly from a Chorus representative saying that UFB was now available in his street and that Chorus will come and install cable to their place 'free of charge' .... process consisted of a 'scope' visit and then an installation visit.

 

Caller also said the installation did not require immediate sign-up to any ISP plan, simply that the fibre was there ready to roll if and when the home owner wanted to.

 

Has anyone heard of this going on?  Maybe it's like electricity in that the wires are there, but up to home owner to get connected?  I do wonder why Chorus seems to be taking this lead.

 

 

 

 

We recently moved into a new place and there was a card from chorus in letterbox with similar offer - I followed it through online and was legit.  Only disadvantage is that you can't chase ISP about how the order is progressing, but chorus were very responsive on that front too and it takes an extra layer out of finding out what's actually going on with your order. 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman
              - Richard Feynman

bfginger
  #2672184 12-Mar-2021 10:31
Chorus can be difficult to deal with so it may be better to do it through an ISP who have experience with dealing with them and know who to escalate to.

 

 

 

Another thing to think about is the integrated wiring for the landline if you have working phone jacks around the house that are in use or may be in use in the future. Chorus is unlikely to set that up by default and there may be a charge for a later call out.

BlinkyBill
  #2672200 12-Mar-2021 10:58
I got this plus a $200 prezzie card voucher. Karori, Wellington.

nztim
  #2672208 12-Mar-2021 11:14
BlinkyBill:

 

I got this plus a $200 prezzie card voucher. Karori, Wellington.

 

 

So Chorus a paying to you install fibre even if you are not using it?

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Rickles

  #2699488 29-Apr-2021 11:57
UPDATE:  Techies came last week and completed work within an hour ... minimum fuss and mess.  New ONT (300 series modem/router) sitting on wall behind wine rack until someone wants to use it 😁

 

Also, they removed the copper phone cable from power pole to house, so my question is -

 

I've had VOiP 'landline' for some months, and got internal extensions working by snipping the old outside line at the junction box in attic. On outside of house  I can see where they cut the old copper, the old white Telecom box, and the wire from the box through a hole into the house.  There is also the old Vodafone phone cable (pre-VOiP) from a different power pole into the Telecom box.

 

Presumably none of that wiring works or is necessary any more, and could be removed??  The house is to be repainted soon so tidying up the hooks, wires and holes would be nice.

