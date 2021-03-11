A friend recently got a knock on his home door ostensibly from a Chorus representative saying that UFB was now available in his street and that Chorus will come and install cable to their place 'free of charge' .... process consisted of a 'scope' visit and then an installation visit.

Caller also said the installation did not require immediate sign-up to any ISP plan, simply that the fibre was there ready to roll if and when the home owner wanted to.

Has anyone heard of this going on? Maybe it's like electricity in that the wires are there, but up to home owner to get connected? I do wonder why Chorus seems to be taking this lead.