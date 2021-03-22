We are in South Canterbury, and I have just setup our Starlink this morning.

I work from home, and have a 4G, and a Wifi link from the local Wireless ISP. The WISP connection is good, but I don't have line of site from my house, so we have another wifi bridge up the thill where I have installed the ISP's AP. The WISP connection all runs on a solar power setup so although the WISP is good, the power is a bit unreliable if we have a couple of weeks of bad weather (which is my fault). The 4G is awful and I can't wait to cancel it.

Because I work from home I can't afford to be without internet, so I'll drop the 4G, and keep the WISP link and Starlink. I have a Fortigate FW setup with SDWan to manage the failover.

Here are the comparisons from this morning (screenshot attached):

Starlink

Bandwidth down/up:150/100 Mbit/s

Packet loss: between 0-14% (this varies, the app on my phone says there are times when it can't see a satellite, you can see the gap in the screen shot, so hopefully this will improve)

Jitter to 8.8.8.8: 1.14ms

Latency to 8.8.8.8 67ms

WISP:

Bandwith down/up: 30/20 Mbit/s

Packet loss: 0%

Jittter to 8.8.8.8 0.9ms

Latency to 8.8.8.8 43ms

Conclusion:

For me, 20-30Mbits bandwidth from the WISP is heaps, I want low latency, low loss, and low jitter (which the WISP provides but not as good as fibre).

Starlink will be good for bulk downloads (e.g. streaming TV), but I think for kids gaming, and voip they may prefer the WISP link for the lower latency and packet loss.

If I only needed a single internet provider I probably would have been better of spending the $700 on improving my solar setup and just keeping the local WISP (or if I had line of site to my house the WISP link would be the best option), but for us its nice to have two good links now which are diverse, and heaps of bandwidth.