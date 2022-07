New Zealand RBI broadband service TAC lock

In New Zealand with the rollout of the government subizidised rural broadband innovative a way was required to prevent users inserting the rural broadband SIM cards in an unauthorised devices to get subsidized data rates.

The use of a TAC lock was devised by the use of a customised SIM card with imbedded TAC codes was devised, Several Type allocation codes can be stored in the Sim cards of the device to allow a group of provider supplied huawei branded 4G modems and block the use of unauthorised and third party devices on the network.

A company wishing to resell vodafone RBI is required to supply a device for approval process and certification and supply vodafone with the TAC details of this device to embed into the SIM cards at the point of manufacture, a minimum order of 500 SIM cards is required.

There has been controversy around this decision as Huawei is the sole provider of the rural 4g broad band devices and a bulletin was released by the NZ GSSB to block the 5g rollout with Huawei hardware but users are forced to use Huawei devices on the 4G RBI network, security concerns have been raised, as the devices are capable of over the air updates.