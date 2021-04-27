JuicyGuava:

We work out of a shed. We have 2 pc's connected to router via cat 3 cable and 1 laptop connected via wifi. We also have 3 cellphones connected via wifi and security camera's also on wifi. We use dropbox as our file server and regularly upload many pictures at once to dropbox off our cellphones. Our cellphone connections are pretty sketchy due to our location and the fact we're in a tin shed. We have a fibre cable running past the shed but we cannot connect to it 🤯. Whenever someone is uploading a lot of files/pictures to dropbox the entire network runs slow and we cannot access emails, or anything else really. Would I be able to get a second internet connection and split who uses what connection to give us the ability to work more efficiently when someone is draining one of the connections?

[Mod edit |Stu| moved to more appropriate sub-forum]