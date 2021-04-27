Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCan we get two internet connections to increase productivity?
JuicyGuava

13 posts

Geek


#284517 27-Apr-2021 14:30
Send private message

We work out of a shed.  We have 2 pc's connected to router via cat 3 cable and 1 laptop connected via wifi.  We also have 3 cellphones connected via wifi and security camera's also on wifi.  We use dropbox as our file server and regularly upload many pictures at once to dropbox off our cellphones.  Our cellphone connections are pretty sketchy due to our location and the fact we're in a tin shed.  We have a fibre cable running past the shed but we cannot connect to it 🤯.  Whenever someone is uploading a lot of files/pictures to dropbox the entire network runs slow and we cannot access emails, or anything else really.  Would I be able to get a second internet connection and split who uses what connection to give us the ability to work more efficiently when someone is draining one of the connections?



[Mod edit |Stu| moved to more appropriate sub-forum]

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74166 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698765 27-Apr-2021 14:38
Send private message

What service is the router connected to?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Lias
4885 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2698769 27-Apr-2021 15:00
Send private message

Your post is a bit short on detail, but the short answer is "Probably". 

 

FWIW If there is fibre nearby, you can probably connect to it, it might just cost (e.g. No free UFB install, but you can pay $$$ for a non funded install)

 

 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

wellygary
6711 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698774 27-Apr-2021 15:06
Send private message

freitasm:

 

What service is the router connected to?

 

 

I'm guessing its async copper as they are saturating it with uploads.. .but yeah, more details required,

 

Also what is the budget to make it better.



JuicyGuava

13 posts

Geek


  #2699485 29-Apr-2021 11:54
Send private message

The router is connected to vodafone ADSL.  They looked into VDSL as an option to increase speed, then turned around and said they couldn't supply it.

JuicyGuava

13 posts

Geek


  #2699487 29-Apr-2021 11:56
Send private message

Lias:

 

Your post is a bit short on detail, but the short answer is "Probably". 

 

FWIW If there is fibre nearby, you can probably connect to it, it might just cost (e.g. No free UFB install, but you can pay $$$ for a non funded install) 

 

 

 

Would I contact Chorus and ask them for a price to connect us to the line outside?

BlueOwl
61 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2699530 29-Apr-2021 12:23
Send private message

JuicyGuava:

 

Lias:

 

Your post is a bit short on detail, but the short answer is "Probably". 

 

FWIW If there is fibre nearby, you can probably connect to it, it might just cost (e.g. No free UFB install, but you can pay $$$ for a non funded install) 

 

 

 

Would I contact Chorus and ask them for a price to connect us to the line outside?

 

 

No, contact your ISP and ask them to provide a quote to be connected. You shouldn't contact Chorus directly.

 

 

 

 

Zeon
3861 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2699613 29-Apr-2021 13:28
Send private message

What area are you in? There may be local WISP providers that could provide faster upload bandwidth (saturation of uploads is probably where you are struggling). Alternatives to a WISP include RBI and now also Starlink.

 

All will be better than ADSL.

 

While the fibre cable is there and would be technically the best, it could be costly to connect.




Speedtest 2019-10-14



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2699617 29-Apr-2021 13:31
Send private message

Unless you can get a provider to do a proper ML-PPP connection for you (VERY few will offer this, and I wouldn't expect the monthly cost to be much less than $250-300), load balancing a couple ADSL connections will do bugger all. And even then, a ML-PPP connection is only going to take uploads from 1Mbps to 2Mbps.

 

Chuck your address in  here and see if you can get Vodafone 4G (or Spark, or Skinny, or literally anyone) RBI. With a proper external antenna install, that's going to net you an easy 30/10 connection, with the potential to be even better than that.

cyril7
8760 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699672 29-Apr-2021 14:33
Send private message

Hi I recently sorted a client out with a similar issue, had 10/1 ADSL and had (not with my input) moved their onsite file server to o365. Everytime someone touched a file it would sync to sharepoint and crash the site for everyone.

 

In this instance we added a 4G connection (cell site 2km away) and I added routes on their Fortigate to route all o365 and GSuite for both SYD and US via 4G leaving the ADSL free for their other online apps which are primarily downstream traffic.

 

Been running for 4months now and works a charm, by only having o365/GSuite traffic on the 4G they fit inside their 160G cap.

 

Cyril

JuicyGuava

13 posts

Geek


  #2699684 29-Apr-2021 15:09
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Hi I recently sorted a client out with a similar issue, had 10/1 ADSL and had (not with my input) moved their onsite file server to o365. Everytime someone touched a file it would sync to sharepoint and crash the site for everyone.

 

In this instance we added a 4G connection (cell site 2km away) and I added routes on their Fortigate to route all o365 and GSuite for both SYD and US via 4G leaving the ADSL free for their other online apps which are primarily downstream traffic.

 

Been running for 4months now and works a charm, by only having o365/GSuite traffic on the 4G they fit inside their 160G cap.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

Sounds good.  What would be the downsides of us looking to purchasing a small onsite server instead?

Spyware
2995 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2699685 29-Apr-2021 15:12
Send private message

It's more expensive than a 4G connection.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

cyril7
8760 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699696 29-Apr-2021 15:27
Send private message

Hi, if you are going cloud, then you are going cloud, if you want ubiquitous access to your files both onsite and offsite then cloud is the better solution. If you internet connection is poor performing then attempting to create you own "cloud" by making a file server (synology or other) fully accessible from mobile devices over the internet then your going to have a hard time.

 

If you can get 4G then that is probably a suitable solution, and you can as I did enhance that with the ADSL connection as well. The down side is your paying for two connections (assuming you can get 4G), a suitable router to enable dual WANs is only $100-200 (ie Mikrotik Hex would easily do it).

 

Cyril

JuicyGuava

13 posts

Geek


  #2700029 30-Apr-2021 10:59
Send private message

chevrolux:

 

Unless you can get a provider to do a proper ML-PPP connection for you (VERY few will offer this, and I wouldn't expect the monthly cost to be much less than $250-300), load balancing a couple ADSL connections will do bugger all. And even then, a ML-PPP connection is only going to take uploads from 1Mbps to 2Mbps.

 

Chuck your address in  here and see if you can get Vodafone 4G (or Spark, or Skinny, or literally anyone) RBI. With a proper external antenna install, that's going to net you an easy 30/10 connection, with the potential to be even better than that.

 

 

 

 

Here's a screenshot of where we are on the map.  Not a lot going on around here 😬

 

 

 

cyril7
8760 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2700032 30-Apr-2021 11:14
Send private message

Hi, so exactly what are your current ADSL speeds? do you have the DSL line stats from the router

 

Cyril

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2700058 30-Apr-2021 11:53
Send private message

JuicyGuava:

 

chevrolux:

 

Unless you can get a provider to do a proper ML-PPP connection for you (VERY few will offer this, and I wouldn't expect the monthly cost to be much less than $250-300), load balancing a couple ADSL connections will do bugger all. And even then, a ML-PPP connection is only going to take uploads from 1Mbps to 2Mbps.

 

Chuck your address in  here and see if you can get Vodafone 4G (or Spark, or Skinny, or literally anyone) RBI. With a proper external antenna install, that's going to net you an easy 30/10 connection, with the potential to be even better than that.

 

 

Here's a screenshot of where we are on the map.  Not a lot going on around here 😬

 

 

There is plenty going on there!! 

 

Get a Vodafone 4G RBI connection (not necessarily from Vodafone, could be from any of the MANY resellers) and an external antenna installed, and you'll crank in some awesome speeds with zero complexity of trying to load balance multiple connections.

 

Looks like an area that @coffeebaron might be able to do the antenna install?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 