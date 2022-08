All

I just visited my daughter who has just had fibre installed,

When we had ours done a long time ago done the fibre from the street to house ETP was all enclosed in conduit

Her one just has conduit from the street along the ground and then along fence (No conduit)

then to ETP no conduit

Should we be concerned or is this this the way its done now??? I had a quick look in the chorus website but couldn't find anything re "std" etc re conduit