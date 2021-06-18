Anyone else on Trustpower having DNS issues this morning ?
Seems to be flakey as hell, switch to Google DNS and everythings fine.
Only using TP because staying at friends down at Papamoa - not my choice of provider :D
Hi. Afraid so. Having issues in Cambridge also. Also tried Google's servers but its not ideal for me. I would contact TrustPower but I cant stand having to go through their checklist before theyll even entertain the idea that the issue is actually at their end.
Planned overnight maintanence has run overtime and is affecting the Waikato so possibly causing issues in Papamoa.
Morning all,
We are currently looking into a few different issues this morning, apologies for the inconvenience.
A fix was put in place for about 15 minutes ago for one of the known faults impacting customers in the BOP / Waiato region.
If you are still having issues, can you please send me a PM with a Account Number (Or Address) and a breakdown of your issue and I can get one of the team to take a look
Thanks,
Tane
Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer
A second fix related to issues with our DNS servers was also just put in place, I believe all issues should now be resolved and everything should be back up and running.
Please feel free to PM me if you have any further issues. Thanks, Tane
Seems good now, thanks :)
