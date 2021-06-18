Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandTrustpower DNS issues

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11918 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#288280 18-Jun-2021 07:47
Send private message

Anyone else on Trustpower having DNS issues this morning ?

 

Seems to be flakey as hell, switch to Google DNS and everythings fine.

 

Only using TP because staying at friends down at Papamoa - not my choice of provider :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
MrsteveO
19 posts

Geek


  #2730476 18-Jun-2021 08:16
Send private message

Hi.  Afraid so.  Having issues in Cambridge also.  Also tried Google's servers but its not ideal for me.  I would contact TrustPower but I cant stand having to go through their checklist before theyll even entertain the idea that the issue is actually at their end.

MrsteveO
19 posts

Geek


  #2730479 18-Jun-2021 08:39
Send private message

Planned overnight maintanence has run overtime and is affecting the Waikato so possibly causing issues in Papamoa.

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2730485 18-Jun-2021 08:59
Send private message

Morning all,  

 

We are currently looking into a few different issues this morning, apologies for the inconvenience.

 

A fix was put in place for about 15 minutes ago for one of the known faults impacting customers in the BOP / Waiato region.

 

If you are still having issues, can you please send me a PM with a Account Number (Or Address) and a breakdown of your issue and I can get one of the team to take a look

 

Thanks, 

 

Tane

 

 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer



taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2730504 18-Jun-2021 09:11
Send private message

A second fix related to issues with our DNS servers was also just put in place, I believe all issues should now be resolved and everything should be back up and running. 

 

Please feel free to PM me if you have any further issues. Thanks, Tane




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11918 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2730563 18-Jun-2021 11:11
Send private message

Seems good now, thanks :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 