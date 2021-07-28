Hello everyone!
New on here and new to Christchurch. For the first time renting a place on my own, and hence dealing with utilities.
For the broadband, was looking a the Contact Fibre (100/20). Noted, they are cheap, and with that, there are always going to be problems, especially their customer service? But, wanted to gauge their service itself, which is speeds, reliability? Apologies, if this has been asked a million times before! I have tried looking online, but most discussions seem a couple of years old.
Thanks! :)