akdeadshot: Okay, got that. Thanks guys, makes complete sense! So any suggestions for broadband companies in Chch? My main use would be gaming (have a digital PS5), so downloads and gaming and some online streaming. I was looking at MyRepublic as an option too, they seem to be decently priced from what I can find.

You just need to do a quick search here to find that MyRepublic are terrible in every respect. They have been also incorrectly stating they're the best for streaming / gaming where almost any other ISP will actually perform better here. Just don't go with them.

If you're after something cheaper than go for Skinny or even 2degrees - both are great providers that also provide great routers. With gaming there is minimal difference between providers but with MyRepublic it would be worse for you due to their only point of presence being up in Auckland meaning you've got the latency of going up to Auckland and back if you're gaming with somebody in Christchurch. Other ISP's don't really have this issue.

For power - I'm with Electric Kiwi and find them pretty good. No contracts, cheaper power etc but I strongly recommend checking Consumer Powerswitch before jumping onto any provider as this isn't at all an advertisement for them. If you are going with Electric Kiwi however then hit the link in my signature to give both me and you $50 if you haven't already got a friend who can refer you.