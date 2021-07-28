Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
akdeadshot

#288867 28-Jul-2021 16:37
Hello everyone!

 

 

 

New on here and new to Christchurch. For the first time renting a place on my own, and hence dealing with utilities.

 

For the broadband, was looking a the Contact Fibre (100/20). Noted, they are cheap, and with that, there are always going to be problems, especially their customer service? But, wanted to gauge their service itself, which is speeds, reliability? Apologies, if this has been asked a million times before! I have tried looking online, but most discussions seem a couple of years old.

 

 

 

Thanks! :) 

michaelmurfy
  #2751417 28-Jul-2021 18:01
I wouldn't say cheap as you're paying for it out of your power use.

 

Consider keeping your power and broadband separate. Take a look at Skinny Broadband for example (https://www.skinny.co.nz/) and look at Consumer Powerswitch: https://www.powerswitch.org.nz/




quickymart
  #2751611 29-Jul-2021 07:17
I wouldn't recommend any of the power companies for a broadband connection, "cheap" shouldn't be the factor you're looking at here. Michael's advice is a good starting point for choosing a provider.

nztim
  #2751654 29-Jul-2021 09:17
Someone came door knocking from Trustpower the other day, trying to bundle in Power/Broardband, showed him my powerbill and my broadband/sky bill, he promptly walked away

 

 

 

 




robcreid
  #2751715 29-Jul-2021 11:29
I currently use Contact for power. I rang them last night for something that I could not sort via their online systems. Over 90min on hold. Support person was very helpful and competent once I got through but I'm going to start looking for a new power provider.   

akdeadshot

  #2751718 29-Jul-2021 11:31
Okay, got that. Thanks guys, makes complete sense!

 

So any suggestions for broadband companies in Chch? My main use would be gaming (have a digital PS5), so downloads and gaming and some online streaming. I was looking at MyRepublic as an option too, they seem to be decently priced from what I can find. 

 

 

akdeadshot

  #2751719 29-Jul-2021 11:33
robcreid:

 

I currently use Contact for power. I rang them last night for something that I could not sort via their online systems. Over 90min on hold. Support person was very helpful and competent once I got through but I'm going to start looking for a new power provider.   

 

 

Urgh, I can't imagine wanting to wait 90mins for customer service, I will keep off Contact for now! Any particular ones you are looking at?

michaelmurfy
  #2751730 29-Jul-2021 11:52
akdeadshot:

 

Okay, got that. Thanks guys, makes complete sense!

 

So any suggestions for broadband companies in Chch? My main use would be gaming (have a digital PS5), so downloads and gaming and some online streaming. I was looking at MyRepublic as an option too, they seem to be decently priced from what I can find. 

 

You just need to do a quick search here to find that MyRepublic are terrible in every respect. They have been also incorrectly stating they're the best for streaming / gaming where almost any other ISP will actually perform better here. Just don't go with them.

 

If you're after something cheaper than go for Skinny or even 2degrees - both are great providers that also provide great routers. With gaming there is minimal difference between providers but with MyRepublic it would be worse for you due to their only point of presence being up in Auckland meaning you've got the latency of going up to Auckland and back if you're gaming with somebody in Christchurch. Other ISP's don't really have this issue.

 

For power - I'm with Electric Kiwi and find them pretty good. No contracts, cheaper power etc but I strongly recommend checking Consumer Powerswitch before jumping onto any provider as this isn't at all an advertisement for them. If you are going with Electric Kiwi however then hit the link in my signature to give both me and you $50 if you haven't already got a friend who can refer you.




MaxineN
  #2751764 29-Jul-2021 13:37
Stuff-fibre is doing a very sweet deal on gig down 450 up for $47 for the first 6 months then $95 onwards via glimp. (inserting a cheeky [am I allowed to do this?] ref code if you want https://promos.stuff-fibre.co.nz/200417-raf.html?vc=rf-7088500-xegvct)

 

Can also second electric kiwi, also with them and they're good on pricing, plus free hour of power.




quickymart
  #2751898 29-Jul-2021 17:41
akdeadshot:

 

Okay, got that. Thanks guys, makes complete sense!

 

So any suggestions for broadband companies in Chch? My main use would be gaming (have a digital PS5), so downloads and gaming and some online streaming. I was looking at MyRepublic as an option too, they seem to be decently priced from what I can find. 

 

 

Again, put the "cheapest price" option out of your mind. My Republic don't have customer service - definitely not phone-based, anyway. Vodafone's is pretty poor as well.

 

As per Michael: 2degrees has a good reputation, as does Voyager. Search through the threads on here if you can think of a provider you want to be with and see what they're like. Like I say, don't just look at "do they have a decent price?" Sure, My Republic may be cheap (I'm not with them personally, so can't comment), but that means 0 if you can't contact them if something goes wrong and you don't have a connection to chat with them, does it?

33coupe
  #2761209 16-Aug-2021 22:50
I was with Voyager, no problems at all. The static IP was just a one off fee as well.

Due to a friend recommending contact I changed to them for power, gas, and fibre (def the cheapest fibre I found due to multi policy discount etc). Im not sure the speed is as fast as Voyager, but still around 300mbs, and I haven't had any issues so far (modem aside).

Pjamtin
  #2763322 20-Aug-2021 04:04
For the broadband, was looking a the Contact Fibre (100/20). Noted, they are cheap, and with that, there are always going to be problems, especially their customer service? But, wanted to gauge their service itself, which is speeds, reliability? Apologies, if this has been asked a million times before! I have tried looking online, but most discussions seem a couple of years old.

 

 

 

Yes the internet may be cheap. Do they offer any other plans, or just 100/20 and 900/400 for rez Plans.

 

I also know that Enable offers a 200/100 fibre speeds, this is to compete with Voda in home cable.

 

I know of a provider whom offers the fastest connection  to 200/100 fibre (for fibre within Christchurch)  for the std price

 

So why would you go with a 100/20 plan when faster speeds are available?

quickymart
  #2763404 20-Aug-2021 07:45
For most people, 100/20 is perfectly adequate. I'm in a house of 4 people and we've never maxed it out.

 

Like I say the cheap providers are all well and good for price, but if you want to change anything or have a fault? Good luck with that.

 

You'll find most recommendations on here are for 2degrees or Voyager. For a few dollars more a month you'll get decent service and people who know what they are talking about.

noroad
  #2763417 20-Aug-2021 08:29
michaelmurfy:

 

You just need to do a quick search here to find that MyRepublic are terrible in every respect. They have been also incorrectly stating they're the best for streaming / gaming where almost any other ISP will actually perform better here. Just don't go with them.

 

 

 

 

Yea, the MR we are the fastest thing is extremely disingenuous, other ISP's speeds are often lower on average because they still support ADSL customers. MR has always focused on fiber (with limited vdsl) so have an artificial advantage in those stats.

Pjamtin
  #2809124 8-Nov-2021 01:15
akdeadshot:

 

Hello everyone!

 

New on here and new to Christchurch. For the first time renting a place on my own, and hence dealing with utilities.

 

 

 

 

I wouldn't go with any provider that couldn't offer me Enables 200/100 Plan. The wholesale cost is the same as 100/20. If your looking for

 

an ISP, then connection should be a factor. The download is double the 100/20 and the upload is 5x the 20Mb upload. 

 

YES Enable did this to get some cable customers from Voda, but you want a good speed with the back haul to go with it and a NZ based faults and Care team.

 

 

 

For the record, you may have a slightly higher power rate charge to cover the discounted internet. I can't see them doing this below cost.

 

Be CAREFUL, I have heard that one ISP changes All of their customers to 900/450 speed,  while some report is done on speeds etc, but the customer has to downgrade

 

the plan or keep paying for it afterwards

Phazir50
  #2830874 12-Dec-2021 17:18
Hello akdeadshot.

 

I live in a North Otago town and changed to Contact Broadband bundled with power purely on a cost basis.  At the time, in my location, that bundle deal was cheaper than any separate combination of telco and power companies.  The broadband assistance is basic but the speeds are not less than I had with 2 Degrees and match the nominal plan values.  I have had no issues or outages in 6 months of use.  They do state you can bring your own modem, but that does not include for telephone (Voip) use.  However, I managed to workout their Voip settings, including the password, so I have been happily using my own much better AVM modem for both internet broadband and telephone but I neglected to tell them about that.  

 

Cheers

 

 

