New Zealand BroadbandQuick chat with one of the Chorus Team
#289067 10-Aug-2021 15:15
Hoping to get a quick chat with one of the GZ community Chorus team around a property we have recently acquired.

 

Lead in for copper service was bought to where the builders shed was, and line from house was run from demarc to the same position but the two were never connected.  Have ordered a service location due to other cosmetic work being planned and was hoping to have the tech (at my cost) finish off what the previous owner didn't.

 

I have dug and cleared the area around both pieces of conduit

 

Have been advised by that team, that it is another team.  3 numbers later it's not the damage/sub-division or new build teams either. 

 

Understand this might be a grey area of department.

 

Cheers

  #2758091 10-Aug-2021 17:16
@chorusNZ you need to tag them in

  #2758257 10-Aug-2021 23:16
I would hazard a guess this is a new connection with wiring youll need (assuming the service lead is installed to where you want it to go), and you would ask your RSP to get this going for you.

  #2758462 11-Aug-2021 10:15
Hi there,

 

If you are wanting to connect with a working connection then please place an order through a broadband provider and this work can be done as part of the connection process. We will scope and provide a quote for the work as part of the order. 

 

If you just want it fixed and ready to go when needed then please contact our Network Services team on 0800 463 896 and select option 3. ^DR



  #2758744 11-Aug-2021 19:41
quickymart:

 

I would hazard a guess this is a new connection with wiring youll need (assuming the service lead is installed to where you want it to go), and you would ask your RSP to get this going for you.

 

 

No, its not in this case.

 

 

  #2758745 11-Aug-2021 19:44
Chorusnz:

 

Hi there,

 

If you are wanting to connect with a working connection then please place an order through a broadband provider and this work can be done as part of the connection process. We will scope and provide a quote for the work as part of the order. 

 

If you just want it fixed and ready to go when needed then please contact our Network Services team on 0800 463 896 and select option 3. ^DR

 

 

Thanks @chorusnz

 

Will give that a nudge tomorrow.

