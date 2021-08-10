Hoping to get a quick chat with one of the GZ community Chorus team around a property we have recently acquired.

Lead in for copper service was bought to where the builders shed was, and line from house was run from demarc to the same position but the two were never connected. Have ordered a service location due to other cosmetic work being planned and was hoping to have the tech (at my cost) finish off what the previous owner didn't.

I have dug and cleared the area around both pieces of conduit

Have been advised by that team, that it is another team. 3 numbers later it's not the damage/sub-division or new build teams either.

Understand this might be a grey area of department.

Cheers