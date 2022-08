Nothing on my end. Although I'm still tempted to blow up some trees and hills.

Dish is still where I initially placed it and its orientation does not seem to have changed. As far as I can tell it still pointing in the same direction as it moved to when first plugged in.

Can only assume better stability from more satellites operational (think only high 1300s when dish installed, now around 1450, see https://starlink.sx) and some beamform tuning on Starlinks side.

First few days was dropping out for about a total of 1 minute (for about 15-20 seconds) over each 5 minute period.