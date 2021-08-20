The Telephone Network

Spark has started to upgrade its telephone network. This means removing the last of the customers off of copper and onto other networks instead. There is no hurry to do this unless you have had a communication notice about this. BUT also, there is a free fibre internet connection offer by Crown Infrastructure Partners (formally Crown Fibre). This means that fibre installs will be paid by CIP up to 200 meters and till the 31st December 2021. I have no knowledge or make the decision to extend this date into the future.

Transferring a telephone ONLY CUSTOMER.

This has been done for the elderly person whom may not be computer literate. Please contact your telco and ask them if the phone line is provisioned via the ont/modem. For elderly we want the line to come out of the ONT vs the modem. As well as being easier for the elderly to set up. Please also get a 2m Bt to Rj11 telephone cable. This is a standard phone cord.

Please install fibre With INTEGRATED WIRING at 33 Deans Ave, Addington, Ch Ch (a fake address)

Name: Fred Flintstone Phone 025123456789

Date Needed: ASAP (for the same provider), today + 35 days (if changing providers).

Phone: 039111234 Account: 1234567890 Provider: ISP/Telco

You will probably have to call the telco to have the order run, it may also be able to be completed online. The install order is sent to the local fibre company for processing.

Step a) Site inspection. A plan is worked out as to what and where the fibre needs to be routed from the footpath to the fibre ETP point. Also, the location of the ONT. Please tell the tech that you're requesting integrated wiring.

Step b) The Build, This is where thew fibre cable is taken and placed between the footpath and the fibre ETP outside.

Step c) This is where the connection id connected up and the integrated wiring id completed.

Step d) Please give the above phone cord to the tech, and ask him to plug it into the ont and the newly installed jack point. By adding this cable, it livens the jack points that are within the house.

If you want internet, please add the following

Please add fibre internet. Speed of fibre: 100/20 minimum, Data Cap: Unlimited

NOTE a modem may need be shipped for the internet, a delivery charge may apply shipping.

Please check the account is closed if your changing provider.

FIXED WIRELESS,

This is generally mobile data from a cell tower, a sim card is installed into the modem (with/without additional antenna’s) Please contact a phone or internet cable person to install a phone jack near the modem’s location to the internal wiring/phone jack. You may be charged for this. The price will be dependent on what is completed. This needs to be completed on the day the phone line is changed to the modem.

Please change my home phone to a landline via fixed wireless (FW). The address is checked for signal quality and the device is shipped. About ten days later, the phone line is transferred or pointed to the FW device. Plug the 2B Bt-Rj11 phone cable into the modem and the new jackpoint

Please also disconnect the service lead from the internal wiring to avoid issues and feedback.

XDSL COPPER INTERNET with/without a phone line.

NEW ISP, Please take over my internet at Daisy Farm 100 Timaru-Pareora Highway, Fairview, Timaru District. If possible, please install vdsl, if not available then install adsl.

Name: Fred Flintstone Phone 025123456789

Transfer Date: =today + 35 days (M to F) Speed: Full/Full Traffic Allowance: Unlimited

Current ISP: ISP/Telco Account: 123456789

Phone if needed: 039111234 Account: 1234567890 Provider: ISP/Telco

Once you get a text confirming the date of transfer, contact the isp to change the transfer date, so there is a minimum of twenty-eight days between thew order being accepted and the transfer date.

If there is a phone line here the isp may have to give you a new phone number if the old line has been cancelled as part of the transfer process. After you have a minimum of 28 days. Please contact Spark and have the naked phone line cancelled for the internet. Please allow the thirty-day notice period, and a contract period notice may also apply. XDSL interne I believe can’t have a phone line without an internet plan and a modem.

EMAIL

If you have an xtra email address a charge may be added to keep this service alive. Please contact spark to close this email address. The address can run alongside of a free email address. Please back up any emails and any files wanted, before closing the email.

The Important Stuff

Services may not be available in all areas and Some services cannot be transferred between ISP’s

Voice Mail and other services may have different access numbers and will need to be set up again. You CAN transfer between fixed wireless and fibre or xdsl services if the service is available.

Contract terms and a notice period can apply. Delaying the order's start Date, will show this to the old or loosing provider.

The customer is able to choose the service that suit’s them, rather than the Telco saying X is only available at your site. https://broadbandmap.nz, and https://www.chorus.co.nz. Your local fibre company website will also have some additional information.

Consider running and installing a dedicated internet cable from the etp box to the location of thew modem and install two keystones’ there (a modem socket and a phone socket running back to the internal cables). Any competent telephone tech can do this and bill you for what is needed. This will give you the fastest available internet based on the distance from the equipment and thew spec’s for that internet.

If your say eighteen months into a twenty-four-month term you may have to wait till the term is up OR the last day of the e=term to move the service. You can select the internet to move in the AM and the phone line in the PM of the same day.

You may consider getting Bt keystones, these look like internet keystones but have the Bt fitting for the telephone to go into.