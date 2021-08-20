Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pjamtin

Geek


#289208 20-Aug-2021 06:59
The Telephone Network 

 

Spark has started to upgrade its telephone network. This means removing the last of the customers off of copper and onto other networks instead. There is no hurry to do this unless you have had a communication notice about this. BUT also, there is a free fibre internet connection offer by Crown Infrastructure Partners (formally Crown Fibre). This means that fibre installs will be paid by CIP up to 200 meters and till the 31st December 2021. I have no knowledge or make the decision to extend this date into the future. 

 

 

 

Transferring a telephone ONLY CUSTOMER. 

 

This has been done for the elderly person whom may not be computer literate. Please contact your telco and ask them if the phone line is provisioned via the ont/modem.  For elderly we want the line to come out of the ONT vs the modem. As well as being easier for the elderly to set up.  Please also get a 2m Bt to Rj11 telephone cable. This is a standard phone cord. 

 

Please install fibre With INTEGRATED WIRING at 33 Deans Ave, Addington, Ch Ch (a fake address) 

 

Name: Fred Flintstone     Phone 025123456789 

 

Date Needed: ASAP (for the same provider), today + 35 days (if changing providers). 

 

Phone: 039111234    Account: 1234567890    Provider:  ISP/Telco 

 

You will probably have to call the telco to have the order run, it may also be able to be completed online. The install order is sent to the local fibre company for processing. 

 

Step a) Site inspection. A plan is worked out as to what and where the fibre needs to be routed from the footpath to the fibre ETP point. Also, the location of the ONT. Please tell the tech that you're requesting integrated wiring. 

 

Step b) The Build, This is where thew fibre cable is taken and placed between the footpath and the fibre ETP outside. 

 

Step c) This is where the connection id connected up and the integrated wiring id completed. 

 

Step d) Please give the above phone cord to the tech, and ask him to plug it into the ont and the newly installed jack point. By adding this cable, it livens the jack points that are within the house. 

 

If you want internet, please add the following 

 

Please add fibre internet.  Speed of fibre: 100/20 minimum,       Data Cap: Unlimited  

 

NOTE a modem may need be shipped for the internet, a delivery charge may apply shipping. 

 

Please check the account is closed if your changing provider. 

 

 

 

FIXED WIRELESS,  

 

This is generally mobile data from a cell tower, a sim card is installed into the modem (with/without additional antenna’s) Please contact a phone or internet cable person to install a phone jack near the modem’s location to the internal wiring/phone jack. You may be charged for this. The price will be dependent on what is completed. This needs to be completed on the day the phone line is changed to the modem. 

 

Please change my home phone to a landline via fixed wireless (FW). The address is checked for signal quality and the device is shipped. About ten days later, the phone line is transferred or pointed to the FW device. Plug the 2B Bt-Rj11 phone cable into the modem and the new jackpoint 

 

Please also disconnect the service lead from the internal wiring to avoid issues and feedback.  

 

 

 

XDSL COPPER INTERNET with/without a phone line. 

 

NEW ISP, Please take over my internet at Daisy Farm 100 Timaru-Pareora Highway, Fairview, Timaru District. If possible, please install vdsl, if not available then install adsl. 

 

Name: Fred Flintstone     Phone 025123456789 

 

Transfer Date: =today + 35 days (M to F)      Speed: Full/Full   Traffic Allowance: Unlimited 

 

Current ISP: ISP/Telco      Account: 123456789  

 

Phone if needed: 039111234    Account: 1234567890    Provider:  ISP/Telco 

 

 

 

Once you get a text confirming the date of transfer, contact the isp to change the transfer date, so there is a minimum of twenty-eight days between thew order being accepted and the transfer date. 

 

If there is a phone line here the isp may have to give you a new phone number if the old line has been cancelled as part of the transfer process. After you have a minimum of 28 days. Please contact Spark and have the naked phone line cancelled for the internet. Please allow the thirty-day notice period, and a contract period notice may also apply. XDSL interne I believe can’t have a phone line without an internet plan and a modem. 

 

EMAIL 

 

If you have an xtra email address a charge may be added to keep this service alive. Please contact spark to close this email address. The address can run alongside of a free email address. Please back up any emails and any files wanted, before closing the email.  

 

The Important Stuff 

 

Services may not be available in all areas and Some services cannot be transferred between ISP’s  

 

Voice Mail and other services may have different access numbers and will need to be set up again. You CAN transfer between fixed wireless and fibre or xdsl services if the service is available. 

 

Contract terms and a notice period can apply. Delaying the order's start Date, will show this to the old or loosing provider. 

 

The customer is able to choose the service that suit’s them, rather than the Telco saying X is only available at your site. https://broadbandmap.nz, and https://www.chorus.co.nz. Your local fibre company website will also have some additional information. 

 

Consider running and installing a dedicated internet cable from the etp box to the location of thew modem and install two keystones’ there (a modem socket and a phone socket running back to the internal cables). Any competent telephone tech can do this and bill you for what is needed. This will give you the fastest available internet based on the distance from the equipment and thew spec’s for that internet. 

 

If your say eighteen months into a twenty-four-month term you may have to wait till the term is up OR the last day of the e=term to move the service. You can select the internet to move in the AM and the phone line in the PM of the same day.  

 

You may consider getting Bt keystones, these look like internet keystones but have the Bt fitting for the telephone to go into.  

 

 

toejam316
Uber Geek

  #2763352 20-Aug-2021 07:19
I uh... I feel like I'm missing multiple pieces of this puzzle.

 

What are we discussing here?




Goosey
Uber Geek


  #2763354 20-Aug-2021 07:23
information seems over complicated for those "old or people", who just need a phone line;

 

- my suggestion for a phone only install...(and feel free to send me a royalty for the idea)

 

 

 

***************

 

NZ's phone service is changing technology, its being moved to the fibre network

 

If you require a "phone" only service please contact us on 0800 1234 5678  

 

This is a dedicated number to help you move to the new service, we wont try to sell you internet or confuse you with jargon

 

- we will book a time convenient to you and send out a tech to see what we need to do to help you switch over

 

- we will then plan a second visit and install the new technology and you still get to use your existing phone

 

***************

 

 

 

So, the tech visits....finds a suitable future proof location for an ONT (a location where someone in the future can hook up a router for internet) then books a time for the actual install and upgrade to fibre including sorting out tieing the house cabling to the ONT phone port. 

 

 

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2763411 20-Aug-2021 08:11
Lots of messages but basically if you are a customer of Spark and Live in a Fibre area - when they shut your local PSTN NEAX Exchange down you will need to either Migrate to Fibre or Wireless (4G) - This is because they don't want migrate you away from the NEAX and then have to Migrate you again in a few years time when Chorus will shut off Copper

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



sbiddle
Uber Geek

  #2763484 20-Aug-2021 09:33
For many rural people outside UFB areas nothing at all will change. You'll still get your internet via xDSL and voice via copper using ISAM-V cards.

 

 

tim0001
Master Geek


  #2764116 21-Aug-2021 09:24
Just a reminder that ComCom is currently seeking consumer feedback on the marketing of telecommunications services during the copper and PSTN withdrawals.

 

There’s a SurveyMonkey feedback form for consumers.

 

Closes next Friday.

lchiu7
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2764243 21-Aug-2021 11:32
Hate to go slight OT but I had a POTS line from Vodafone (TelstraClear). So I had separate wiring to the house since Chorus (aka Telecom) already had their own copper to the house which TelstraClear could not use and I wanted cable TV and Internet service (15 years ago this was).

 

I went called Vodafone to cancel the POTS line and to ask if they provided VoIP service. They said they did and would call me back shortly. Nobody did so I went with 2Talk since I had a working SPA2102 which I had already proven worked with 2Talk.

 

Later talking to our Vodafone account manager at work he said Vodafone would not normally offer VoIP unless you had their fibre service which I don't.  Anyway it worked fine so I now have the same phone number but at only $10/month and it works fine.   No idea what the next person who lives in my house will do. The house is now wired for UFB (interestingly the Chorus contractors blew the fibre down the conduit that holds the Chorus copper cabling), Chorus copper, Vodafone copper and Vodafone cable!  Plenty of choices I guess but I suspect the next owner will just use UFB.




Pjamtin

Geek


  #2764292 21-Aug-2021 13:24
Snip

 

Hate to go slight OT but I had a POTS line from Vodafone (TelstraClear). So I had separate wiring to the house since Chorus (aka Telecom) already had their own copper to the house which TelstraClear could not use and I wanted cable TV and Internet service (15 years ago this was).

 

What should of happened is that TCL organized a lead in for the cable and the phone, A connection box was placed on the outside very close to the Copper ETP/Demarc box. A hole drilled into the said box and a cable fed through and connected to the phone's internal wiring, thus leaving the Chorus service lead there just ti be reconnected later if needed. None of this cr_p about it being a TCL only property.

 

 

 

I went called Vodafone to cancel the POTS line and to ask if they provided VoIP service. They said they did and would call me back shortly. Nobody did so I went with 2Talk since I had a working SPA2102 which I had already proven worked with 2Talk.

 

, That doesn't surprise me, I wanted a Voda 03 9xxx  number, to make it easier to move with me, if and when I moved. I was pushed from pillar to post, back and had soo many disconnect calls. Yet it was a service that was offered by TCL before the sale to voda. Heck they even wanted to send the number to Chorus for it's first provisioning. I don't know how they where going to do that, as the number HAD to be 1st provisioned by the donor provider.

 

Later talking to our Vodafone account manager at work he said Vodafone would not normally offer VoIP unless you had their fibre service which I don't.  Anyway it worked fine so I now have the same phone number but at only $10/month and it works fine.   No idea what the next person who lives in my house will do. The house is now wired for UFB (interestingly the Chorus contractors blew the fibre down the conduit that holds the Chorus copper cabling), Chorus copper, Vodafone copper and Vodafone cable!  Plenty of choices I guess but I suspect the next owner will just use UFB.

 

Eventually cable will disappear as it becomes too expensive to upkeep, DON'T ask me when that is though. I actually feel sorry for the people in Pegasus whom only have a choice of cable, fixed wireless or a satellite connection. No fibre or copper where laid, as then TCL had the exclusive rights.



quickymart
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2764466 21-Aug-2021 17:42
Maybe by the time cable goes, Pegasus could just have fibre, although I know some parts can get it now and some can't, depending on where you live in the township.

lchiu7
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2764645 22-Aug-2022 09:09
Pjamtin:

 

What should of happened is that TCL organized a lead in for the cable and the phone, A connection box was placed on the outside very close to the Copper ETP/Demarc box. A hole drilled into the said box and a cable fed through and connected to the phone's internal wiring, thus leaving the Chorus service lead there just ti be reconnected later if needed. None of this cr_p about it being a TCL only property.

 

 

Getting way OT here but I live in the rear of a subdivided section with a driveway access and the house abou 50 from the street. There was exising Telecom conduit under the driveway from the pole to the demarc. At the time of the installation the TCL contractors said they could not use the Telecom wiring so they ran conduit along my driveway containing both copper and coax.  The copper ran to the demarc and was patched into the house phone wiring while the coax entered elsewhere and into the coax mod.

 

When I had fibre installed I was pleasantly surprised the Chorus sub contractors located the Telecom conduit and blew the fibre from the origination point at the street to the demarc and then into the house where I wanted the ONT.

 

That was quick and tidy

 

And I retained my TCL 04 9xxxxxx number.  But as an aside many of my work colleagues ask why I still want a POTS line even though it's VoIP and they just rely on their cells but I (and more importantly my wife) prefers a landline for local calls.




Yabanize
Uber Geek


  #2764689 22-Aug-2022 10:40
lchiu7:

 

Later talking to our Vodafone account manager at work he said Vodafone would not normally offer VoIP unless you had their fibre service which I don't

 

 

If you use the Vodafone cable internet service (now known as Ultrafast HFC) they also offer VoIP on that via ports on the router.

 

If your ISP is not also Vodafone then that is understandable, Most ISP's will offer VoIP as a package with their internet service but not necessarily seperate. They also may only offer it using their equipment and not any old SIP ATA.

